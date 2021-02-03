From football to basketball to academics, Jalon Walker is the total package

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Jalon Walker is one of the nation’s top defensive prospects for the 2022 recruiting cycle, a 6-3, 220-pound linebacker who wants to one day help fix the teeth of opponents he’s loosened over the years. Walker, out of Salisbury (NC), is listed by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 4 overall outside linebacker nationally. The 4-star has offers from the nation’s best programs, including Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Oregon. Walker hasn’t been able to assume the normal role of a recruit during the pandemic, but he’s doing the best he can with the tools available and has developed a great relationship with the Clemson defensive coaches. “I am just making the best of it. I am trying to take all of the information I can get on these Zoom calls and all of the information I can get via text and email,” Walker said. “I hear from Clemson a lot, probably every day. I hear from Coach (Brent) Venables and I hear from Coach (Todd) Bates and I hear from Coach (Mike) Reed. I hear from the guys on the defensive staff. They are fired up about me. We have had a great connection over the past four years now since I started going to camp there. They have told me to just enjoy the process and they want me to enjoy it as much as I can. They are excited about me and are willing to welcome me into their program.”

Walker wasn’t able to play football in the fall, a year after recording an astounding 121 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight hurries, six pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. He has been able to play basketball, however, and turned in a stellar performance Wednesday night in Salisbury’s 71-53 victory over Ledford. Walker had 14 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks.

“I think basketball helps me to get into shape. It helps me with my footwork,” Walker said. “In football you have to move your feet and shuffle slide and run and transition while you are running, so that helps me as well.”

Walker has not only been in touch with the Clemson defensive coaches but he’s also had conversations with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I talked to Coach Swinney last week, and we talked twice. He is fired up as well,” Walker said. “I met Coach Swinney way back in 2018, and he is excited about me and willing to bring me into his program. I know he coaches his program to be the best it can be and he is willing to make me a part of it.”

Walker then detailed what sets Clemson apart.

“That family bond you get as soon as you walk in,” he said. “Those guys are really close with all of the players and personnel and staff and they are always willing to help out with any aspect of it, whether it is life during football or life after football or keeping your body right.”

Walker is unsure of his next step, but he is getting closer to making a decision.

“At this point I don't whether I want to go ahead and commit to the school I want to commit to, or just file it down to three if I had to file it down,” Walker said. “Clemson might make that final three. I am now down to a final five schools and I might just do that next. I have a couple of spots I would like to get to before I make a decision and Clemson would be one of those spots.”

However, Walker is about more than just football. His father, Curtis Walker, is the head football coach at NCAA Division II Catawba in Salisbury, North Carolina, and understands the importance of a good education. Walker also has plans beyond the gridiron, hoping to one day be a dentist.

“I take pride in my education. My dad is a college coach as well and he knows the whole situation of guys who can be very talented but can't play because of their grades,” Walker said. “I take pride in that, and my mom stays on me about my grades. And then later in life I have aspirations of being a dentist. I take pride in my academics and want to do well.”