Friday Practice Insider: No regrets for Travis Etienne

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson practiced again Friday afternoon, and we have a few news and notes to pass along.

The Tigers will hold a situation scrimmage Saturday, practice Monday, and then close camp with a full scrimmage Tuesday. Classes are scheduled to start Wednesday.

We had two interviews scheduled – running back Travis Etienne and right tackle Jordan McFadden. Here is a quick recap:

*On coming in at 199 pounds, Etienne said he wanted to be comfortable and fast. He said he feels like he can run freely when he is lighter. Wants to be able to play free. He then said he will likely be around 206 for most of the season, but can play and feel good anywhere from 199-210. Said at any of those weights he feels good and it doesn’t bother him.

*On coming back, did some soul searching and realized the reason why he got into sports and got into the game. He wanted to get better and grind with his teammates and be the best player he can be.

*He is fully opted in for this season and not worried about the spring. However, if there was a spring season he feels the players could recover enough to turn around and play in the fall. With the staff they have and being able to take care of their bodies, Clemson is ahead of the game. They have all the equipment needed if they were to play in the spring. Can do it because of the resources Clemson has.

*Said freshmen running backs Kobe Pace and Demarkcus Bowman have shown flashes. Said Bowman really showed his speed today. Kobe is a bigger back but very explosive They are two all-around great backs. Up to them to determine their future. Can go as far as they want to.

*Going home and seeing his brother grind made him want to take his game to another level.

*He said no matter what happens he has no regrets about returning for senior year. He got better mentally and physically. Able to show his little brother and family there us more to life than money.

"I don’t have any regrets because it was my decision to come back. And I definitely came back and got better -- on the field, off the field, mentally, physically, spiritually. There’s no way I could ever regret coming back because I got so much more coming back and I was able to show my little brother and family so much more things in life...That’s probably the best decision I could have made to come back and if the season doesn’t happen, I’m still grateful that I came back...Can’t change it and I’ve just made the most of it whether I have a season or not."

*Says he feels safe at Clemson. You have to stay clean, wash hands, social distance. Have to keep the bigger picture in mind.

*Says the team is steady rolling. Only names have changed. The goal is still to be the best in the country.

*He used the offseason to become a pro at his position. Wants to be able to teach and articulate the things he sees. He wants to be able to talk to people about the game of football in a way they understand. Wants his IQ and football knowledge to grow.

*McFadden said he felt the chemistry was good on the line. He's been really impressed with Myles Murphy. Called him 'a dog.'

Who has stood out to McFadden during camp? “Definitely Kobe Pace, Freshman running back. He’s a big body. He likes contact, very physical. So he definitely stood out to me and things like that. Mikey Dukes is standing out. And then just like the freshman lineman, Walker Parks, Mitchell Mayes, Bryan (Bresee) physically doing really well. You know, it takes a while to get in the playbook and know everything about the back of your hand. But physically, those guys doing pretty well.”

McFadden on O-line chemistry. "I feel like the chemistry is very well. You know, I got to learn a lot from Jackson last year. Me and Jackson were already close being that we roommates freshman year. And then I feel as if the guys who are stepping in me, Matt Bockhorst, Cade Stewart, Will Putnam, all played together last year pretty much all the time in practice and things like that. So I feel like the chemistry is going very well with the offensive line. We’re making calls. We’re talking a lot."