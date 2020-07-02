Four-star guard details Clemson commitment

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball staff secured their first commitment for the 2021 class last week from an in-state top priority guard. Josh Beadle, a 6-3 combo guard from Columbia (SC) Cardinal Newman, chose Clemson over Wake Forest, Charleston Southern, Furman, and VCU. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Beadle is currently listed as the No. 128 player in the nation, the No. 12 combo guard in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina. TigerNet spoke with Beadle about his commitment to the Tigers and what Clemson can expect when Beadle steps on campus. Beadle mainly heard from Antonio Reynolds Dean during his Clemson recruitment, but the Tiger staff made sure that Beadle became familiar with every coach on the staff.

“Coach Dean, but they really did a good job of making sure I talked to every coach,” Beadle said of his communication with the Clemson staff. “I have a relationship with every coach on the staff and there’s not a single person I don’t like on the staff. It feels authentic as well.”

Beadle felt like Clemson was the best fit for him as a student-athlete and pulled the trigger on a commitment on June 27th.

“Really them checking all of my boxes, like a good business school, guard-oriented, and a school that wanted me,” Beadle said. “But what pushed it was that they made me a priority.”

One of the reasons that Clemson made Beadle a top priority is his ability to play both guard positions.

“They see me as being a versatile guard who will play the one and two-guard position,” he said. “They said I have a high IQ and they really love how I can score, and my feel for the game is really good. I feel like some strengths I have is scoring and making the right plays and reads to not only score, but to help others score.”

What can Clemson expect from Beadle when he gets on campus?

“An authentic person that loves making friends, as well as a good basketball player that’ll help the guys get some more wins,” he said.

On film, Beadle shows athleticism and explosiveness. Beadle is a left-handed guard, but finishes naturally with both hands around the rim. Beadle goes coast-to-coast routinely on film and never settles for a bad shot. An instinctive defender, Beadle does a tremendous job of stepping into passing lanes and creating turnovers. Beadle said that two players he likes to watch are NBA players Lou Williams and De’Aaron Fox.