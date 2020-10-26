Four-star Texas quarterback recaps Clemson visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas made the trek to Clemson last weekend with his parents and is now hopeful that an offer from the Tigers won’t be long in coming.

Four-star junior signal-caller Cade Klubnik of Austin (TX) Westlake flew into Atlanta Friday evening with his parents and the trio quickly made the drive up I-85 to the Clemson campus. First stop? Death Valley.

“We got there Friday and we got there pretty late, but we went and checked out the stadium at like 12:30 or 1 AM, from the outside,” Klubnik told TigerNet. “That was pretty cool. After that, we woke up and went to the game, and then went to lunch and kind of walked around town and campus and saw everything I wanted to see. It was pretty fun. It was sweet. The culture and the town really stood out. Everyone was so nice.

“I really liked the campus a lot. I like the size of it and the whole feel of it. It was really cool and really pretty. I really enjoyed it.”

Klubnik especially enjoyed seeing Death Valley lit up at night, even if it was after midnight.

“It was so cool getting to see that. It was a great atmosphere on Saturday, too. Really cool stadium. Really sweet,” he said.

The ongoing dead period means that Klubnik couldn’t visit the facilities or spend time with the coaches, so he did the next best thing – he paid attention to everything.

“To be honest, I was paying attention to the formations and the type of ball they play,” he said. “Definitely tried to get more in-depth into their offense. I was really paying attention to their coaches because coaches can be completely different in person than they are on the phone. I was kind of seeing what they are like in person and what their coaching style is in person, which I really enjoyed seeing.”

He also enjoyed watching quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“He is not a super-strict guy. He is not a mother to his guys, which is always a good thing,” Klubnik said. “He is always encouraging them, which is one thing I really noticed. He was always trying to bring them up. If Trevor made a bad throw, he was talking to him about it and how to get better.”

Clemson has offered just two quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting cycle – 4-stars Braden Davis and Ty Simpson. Klubnik would love to be next on that list.

“Based on what they are saying, hopefully. Hopefully soon,” he said. “They would stand very, very high up there, I will tell you that. I talk to Coach Streeter two or three times a week now. We have a really good relationship. We are definitely more on a personal level, which I appreciate. It's not just about football and it's not a repetitive conversation which can happen with some schools. It's meaningful and personal. It's good."

Georgia offered earlier him this month. LSU, Auburn, UNC, Ole Miss, Miami, Washington, Utah, Baylor, SMU, and TCU are among others that have offered.