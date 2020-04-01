Four-star QB has Clemson at the top of his list

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson now stands at the top of the list for one of the nation’s best quarterbacks. Potomac (MD) Bullis School 4-star and 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux announced an offer from the Tigers Tuesday. Veilleux (6-4, 195), ranked No. 189 nationally by Rivals,, accounts for just the second uncommitted quarterback to hold a Clemson offer – joining Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 5-star Caleb Williams. Veilleux (pronounced vay-you) was scheduled to visit Clemson Monday but didn’t make the trip as the nation deals with the coronavirus. Instead, he learned of the offer while on a call with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, and Jordan Sorrells, the coordinator of football recruiting communications. “I called coach Streeter yesterday around 3 pm and talked with him along with Coach Elliott and Jordan Sorrells,” Veilleux told TigerNet. What did the coaches say on the call? “Well, I was planning on being on campus again this Monday and unfortunately the circumstances didn’t allow that to happen,” he said. “So me and Coach Streeter had a great discussion about my current situation. He said that I was an excellent player and that I definitely deserved this offer from Clemson. It feels great and very rewarding to receive an offer from a school like Clemson. It really feels like a strong accomplishment!”

Williams had been the lone offer for the 2021 recruiting cycle, but Veilleux visited Clemson for the Syracuse game last fall and has been in constant contact with the Tigers. The Clemson coaches told Veilleux that he is a definite fit for the Tigers.

“They had a lot of things to say,” Veilleux said. “They were very excited about me as a player and what I can do at Clemson. Jordan says he’s known about me for a long time, and this is very exciting for him as well. Coach Streeter told me that I am what Clemson is looking for and that I am a great player that can fit into their system.”

Duke, Penn State, and Tennessee have been the primary contenders for Veilleux, with the Blue Devils seeming to have the upper hand. That’s all changed with the Clemson offer. Where does Clemson stand, and when does he expect to make a decision?

“They (Clemson) are definitely at the top of my list,” he said. “As for the decision, it all depends on what happens with this virus. It’s definitely been weird. I was hoping to take my last few visits in April and May and make a decision either May or June (the NCAA announced no recruiting visits through May 31 after this interview), but right now I’m still trying to stick to that plan even though things might change.”

What has he been doing to stay busy and in shape?

“I’ve got some things in my basement that I will use to work out but honestly I’ve been getting creative and getting a lot of ideas from the internet,” Veilleux said.

Veilleux passed for over 2,000 yards with 29 TDs to eight interceptions last season and also rushed for five scores. His other offers include Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

