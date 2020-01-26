Four-star QB recaps Clemson visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson coaches are hosting a bevy of high-profile junior recruits this week, but one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class was on campus last Sunday and Monday for a visit. Christian Veilleux is a 4-star signal-caller out of Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School included Clemson among his stops on a four-stop swing that also included West Virginia, Tennessee and Duke in the days prior. He also has plans to go to Penn St. by the end of the month. Veilleux said that quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter has been in contact with him for a few months and invited him down for a visit. “Coach Streeter and I have been in contact for a few months now, he’s been up to my school and he saw me throw,” Veilleux said. “He has expressed his interest and really wanted me to come up so we could have a full day to visit and talk.” Veilleux said he made the trip with his father, and the duo got a chance to tour the campus and sit down for a few minutes with head coach Dabo Swinney. “We had a great tour of the facilities and the campus and we also had a great academic piece,” he said. “Everything that Clemson does is different and I got to see a lot more about how they do things. The academic piece and how they are compared to great academic schools like Duke, Harvard, and Stanford really impressed me. I also sat down with coach and just talked football and about his interest in me. But I only got to see him Sunday night since he was not there on Monday during the visit.”

Boston College, Buffalo, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia are among the schools that have offered. Clemson has offered three 2021 quarterbacks but two are committed elsewhere. The third, 5-star Caleb Williams, is in Clemson this weekend.

As a result, Veilleux said he wanted to sit down with Streeter and get his thoughts.

“He feels really good about my film and my ability at quarterback, they have expressed their interest. Now we just have to wait and see, they said an offer is definitely in the picture,” Veilleux said. “But he also told me that they take things slowly and he let me know his plan for me.”

What would an offer mean, and who stands out right now?

“Clemson would definitely be a priority if they offered, I really loved the visit and I can definitely see myself there,” he said. “Penn State, Tennessee, Duke and West Virginia really stand out right now.”