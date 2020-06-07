Florida playmaker loves "everything about Clemson"

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson has been successful in pulling recruits from the state of Florida, and another playmaking Florida defender learned of a Clemson offer on Monday. 2022 Apopka (FL) cornerback Nikai Martinez has collected 10 offers up to this point in his recruitment, including Auburn, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State. The 5-10, 170-pound prospect has been learning about the Clemson program for months, and an offer has given Martinez even more to love about Clemson. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has handled Martinez’s recruitment, telling Martinez of everything Clemson offers on and off the field. “I talk to Coach Reed the most,” Martinez told TigerNet. “The message was really to make a connection with the coaches and give me a better understanding on how it would be at Clemson and what they could provide for me. Coach Reed is a very cool coach. He always keeps it real with me and my mom. That’s what we like about him the most. Coach Reed said he loved my film. He said he liked how I can read the field at a corner position and that I was a good cover corner.”

After learning about the Clemson program, Martinez was excited to hear that Clemson was offering.

“I was excited when Coach Reed finally said the words after getting to know each other for the past few months,” he said. “I felt like I accomplished another step towards my goal.”

Martinez is planning to take a visit to Clemson soon and has already taken a virtual visit of the facilities with Coach Reed.

“Even though I couldn’t physically be there it was still a cool thing,” he said. “Since it was virtual, I was able to see things from different types of angles. Overall, I liked it. It gave me a heads up on what I would see when I get up there for a visit.”

After taking a virtual tour of Clemson, Martinez came away impressed with the facilities. As a program, Martinez loves what Clemson has to offer.

“I love everything about Clemson,” Martinez said. “They really get you ready for the real world, not just football. The facility stands out to me the most. They probably have the best facility in the country!”

Over the next two years in his recruitment, Martinez is looking for a well-rounded program to call home.

“A school that has a good academic and athletic program,” Martinez said of what he’s looking for in a school. “Somewhere they are going to make me a better man on and off the field and help me get towards my goals.”

What can a school expect out of Martinez when it’s his time to become a member of a college program?

“A hard-worker, a family man, and someone who knows the game and can help teach others.”

Martinez posts numbers of 245-pounds on the bench press and 345 pounds on squat while running a 4.5-4.6 40. Martinez does an excellent job on film taking away the inside breaking routes in his alignment and technique, denying any easy throws. Martinez shows elite ball skills and play recognition, jumping routes and blowing up plays in the flats.

In the 2022 rankings, Martinez is currently listed as a 3-star by 247Sports. Martinez ranks as the No. 31 corner and No. 42 player in Florida.