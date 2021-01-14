Final grades: Clemson's corner rotation, play was inconsistent

TigerNet Staff by

We continue our look at the Tigers’ season position-by-position with the cornerbacks: 2020 final CB depth chart (snaps/final PFF grade) CB: Derion Kendrick - 6-0 190 jr. (382/69) or Mario Goodrich - 6-0 190 jr. (237/55.6) LeAnthony Williams - 5-11 185 jr. (113/55) CB: Sheridan Jones - 6-0 185 so. (300/65.1) or Andrew Booth Jr. - 6-0 195 so. (335/74.7) Malcolm Greene - 5-11 190 fr. (197/62) or Fred Davis II - 6-0 185 fr. (183/72.7) Stat leaders INTs: T-1. Booth (2) T-1. Goodrich (2) T-3. Jones (1) T-3. Kendrick (1) T-3. Greene (1) PBUs: 1. Kendrick (6) 2. Booth (4) 3. Jones (3) Opp. passer rating (PFF): 1. Booth (59.6) 2. Greene (60.9) 3. Williams (61.8)

Tackles: 1. Booth (30) 2. Jones (22) 3. Kendrick (20)

Misc: TFLs - Booth, Greene (2.5); Sacks - Greene (1.5)

TigerNet Take

David Hood: One thing we can say about Clemson’s corners in 2020 is that they all played a lot of snaps and gained a lot of experience. In fact, seven players each played over 100 snaps and three of them played over 300 snaps. One player didn’t step in and earn a starting spot – there were “love shack” incidents and injuries and COVID-19 protocols, and it led to what seemed like a different grouping each week.

Two players stand out to me – Andrew Booth and freshman Fred Davis. It just seems like whenever Booth is in the game, good things happen. That includes an amazing one-handed interception in the Tigers’ 41-23 victory over Virginia. Booth has big moments at a spot where big moments aren’t always required but can change the tenor of a game.

Davis is a heralded freshman who is an NFL legacy. He didn’t play as much as some of the others – 183 snaps – but he was solid every time he was on the field. With Derion Kendrick returning, the ascension of Davis and the return of Booth, this group should be solid heading into 2021.

Brandon Rink: Kendrick started his 2020 campaign strong with three solid grades in coverage, including a 91-mark against Miami, an interception and no catches in seven targets his way. In between the Miami game and the Sugar Bowl, Kendrick then sat out multiple contests for disciplinary reasons. His worst grade of the season came in the Sugar Bowl (39.3), and in his final three games overall, 7-of-8 targets were completed his way at an 18.4 yards per clip with a touchdown. It was a second-straight disappointing finale for Kendrick after suffering a 43.9-grade against LSU with eight catches in 11 targets his way for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

In a position that lacked consistency, Booth did have a few more bright spots, including strong efforts against Virginia (90.1 grade/INT/1-5 for 3 yards in targets his way) and Miami (78.1/1-3 for minus-3 yards in targets). He had to navigate injury issues and that may have held back his overall grade from being better.

The former 5-star prospect Davis will be one to watch in 2021 after performing well late in the ACC Championship with an 85-grade in 15 snaps with two pass breakups in targets his way.

TigerNet Grade: C+

Final grades: Defensive end

Final grades: Defensive tackle

Final grades: Linebackers

Final grades: Safeties