Elite linebacker building strong relationship with Brent Venables

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Jalon Walker released his top six schools in November, putting Clemson in a group that includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, and North Carolina. Walker, the 6-3, 220-pound outside linebacker from Salisbury (NC), is currently listed as the No. 47 player overall and the No. 4 outside linebacker in the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 4-star most recently visited Clemson in March and has remained a priority target for Brent Venables in the 2022 class. Walker’s Clemson recruitment has been led by Venables, with that relationship dating back over three years. “Coach Venables has been my main person that I have been talking to. They said that I have a right key fit to be a part of their program,” Walker told TigerNet. “Coach Venables is a great person. I have known coach Venables for three years now going into my recruitment. I think we have built a great relationship."

Venables has had the chance to see a lot of Walker at Clemson football camps and has taken notice of Walker’s development over the years.

“As a player, he has seen how I have developed and can see that I am very coachable and that I’m a hard worker,” Walker said. “In the defense, he can see me filling in that hybrid linebacker spot.”

Walker has become very familiar with the Clemson program, and his most recent visit to Clemson provided the chance to see more of the campus and facilities.

“I got the chance to walk around before COVID, and the campus is absolutely beautiful and the facilities are great,” he said.

Walker is unsure of a particular date, but his next step in his recruitment will be a commitment. What are the factors for Walker in deciding on a school?

“Relationships go a long way for me,” he said. “Great relationships and a program that’s going to help my future after football.”

Clemson’s hybrid linebacker position has been occupied by the likes of Dorian O’Daniel and Isaiah Simmons, and Walker is the prototype for that spot in Venables’ defense. What makes Walker a special player on the field?

“My field strengths are probably my speed and being able to cover in space,” Walker said. “Whatever school gets Jalon Walker will receive the most dedicated person to making the program and the university great.”

Walker is the son of Catawba College head football coach, Curtis Walker. It’s easy to see on film that Walker is a coach’s son, showing a high-level football IQ. Walker diagnoses plays early and puts himself in position to make plays, pairing that with elite level acceleration and explosiveness. Walker quickly sheds blocks and maintains leverage on outside runs, playing in the backfield and disrupting opposing offenses.

I would like to Thank all programs that recruited me throughout my recruiting process but these are my Top 6??? edit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/cTcAC45jUz — Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) November 6, 2020