Elite defensive tackle ready to make his college decision

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Payton Page is down to three schools, and the time has nearly arrived for the 4-star defensive tackle from Dudley HS (NC) to make his decision. Page released a top three of Clemson, North Carolina, and Tennessee on April 16th, and the priority target for all three schools is set to announce his decision on July 28th at 6 PM.

Page spoke with TigerNet and broke down what he likes about all three of his finalists and what he’s thinking heading in to his decision.

Clemson

“Clemson made my top-3 because of their winning history, especially the history of some of their D-line going to the NFL. I also like the vibe that Clemson has. I always felt at home. And the relationships that I have built with the coaches. Clemson has a great atmosphere and I always felt a part of the Clemson family when I went. Coach Dabo, coach Venables, and coach Bates are a great winning combination.”

North Carolina

“UNC is part of my top-3 because of the distance. I will be closer to home. I also have friends there. I have a relationship with the coaches, and I can travel home maybe more. Carolina’s coach (Tim) Cross is cool and we have built a good relationship. Coach Mack (Brown) was cool and down to earth each time I went to visit.”

Tennessee

“Tennessee is part of my top-3 because of the new D-line coach, he’s cool. Also, when we visited there we liked the environment. The new Tennessee coach, Jimmy Brumbaugh, is cool.”

Page spoke more on his relationship with the Clemson coaches, in particular defensive line coach, Todd Bates.

“Coach Bates is the one I have the closest relationship with,” Page said. “He is very encouraging and motivating. He answers any questions that I need answered and he acts like he really cares about me and my family. Coach Venables is all energy every time we talk, but says good motivating stuff too.”

Page and his family are nearly prepared to go in front of the cameras and announce his decision. What all is the dominant 4-star taking in to account ahead of his announcement?

“Not a last minute decision, my mom has to order shirts by tomorrow,” Page said during the interview recently of the preparation going in to the announcement. “Relationships and how my family feels are important. My parents want me to get a good education. They also want to trust that wherever I go it will be a good fit.”

Page is a big piece for Clemson’s 2021 class, and many of Clemson’s current commits have expressed their desire to see Page pick the Tigers. Page said he had the chance to talk to Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy on a visit to Clemson, two other young defensive linemen who Page would have the chance to line up beside. Ultimately, what will a school be getting when Page decides where he’ll be attending?

“The type of person that I would be, both on and off the field for the school that I will choose, will be someone who is loyal, hardworking, and committed to being a good team player,” he said.

Page is currently a 4-star according to 247Sports. Page collected over 30 offers during the recruiting process before trimming his list down to his three finalists. As a junior, Page accounted for 71 total tackles, with 26 of those being tackles for loss.