Elite corner Ryan Barnes breaks down his Clemson recruitment

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson continues to be a destination for elite corners in the country. Jordan Hancock is the latest piece in the secondary for the 2021 class, and the Tigers are in a good position to bring more ball hawks on board. Ryan Barnes is one of those targets for the Clemson coaches. With great size and athleticism, checking in at 6-2 and 180-pounds, Barnes has drawn the attention and offers from over 30 programs. Clemson extended an offer to the cornerback from Quince Orchard HS (MD) Gaithersburg earlier this year, and he made the trip the following month to check out the campus and facilities. TigerNet caught up with Barnes to discuss the visit and where his recruitment stands up to this point. Barnes has pulled in offers from the best of the best around the country, including Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, and Oklahoma. After staying in touch with Clemson defensive backs coach Mike Reed, Barnes was offered a scholarship in February. What was it like to receive the Clemson offer, and what is the relationship like with Coach Reed? “It was very exciting,” Barnes told TigerNet. “Coach Reed is the one who offered me. We always have great conversations and I think that the staff is all great. The coaching staff is amazing, the campus is great, and they are athletically and academically excellent.”

After receiving the Clemson offer, Barnes took an unofficial visit to Clemson in March. Barnes had a chance to tour the facilities and meet the coaching staff, including Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables. What did he take away from the visit?

“The visit was amazing,” he said. “I enjoyed spending time on campus and getting to know the coaches in person and building relationships with them. Coach Swinney is a great guy. He is fun to be around and is an amazing coach and motivator. Coach Venables was cool, too. I spent most of my time with Coach (Miguel) Chavis, Coach (DeAndre) McDaniel, Coach (Xavier) Brewer, and Coach Reed. They all told me what a great place Clemson is, athletically and academically. They also talked about my film and how Clemson is a great fit for me. They are great people who have a plan for the program. I thought the facilities were amazing. They had a great athlete recovery system and the buildings that I saw were all outstanding.”

Barnes is interested in Marine Biology, Criminology, or Psychology as a major. Barnes has the size and speed to stand out on the field, but what else will a coaching staff be getting when he decides on a school?

“They will get a hard-working and smart athlete who will do whatever it takes to be the best on and off the field,” he said. “I work hard, I’m focused, and I’m coachable.”

Although Barnes does not have a list of his top schools, Clemson looks to be a top contender at this point. Besides Clemson, Barnes has made visits to Tennessee, Duke, Maryland, and Georgia. When will he be ready to give his commitment and what is he looking for in a school?

“I want to make the decision before the season,” he said. “But if we find a place where I feel that’s home for me, we will make it earlier. Honestly, it’s tough doing a top list because I haven’t had the chance to do more unofficial visits because everything is suspended. I really am thankful and have interest in all of the schools that believed in me enough to offer. I am looking for a school that has my major, a great campus environment, and a team that has a plan to develop me.”

Barnes is currently listed as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, coming in as the No. 36 corner and No. 19 player in Maryland. At 6-2, Barnes poses a problem for receivers due to his size and his burst of speed. Barnes looks natural in all types of coverages, with enough physicality to jam a receiver on the line and the quickness to drive on a route when he’s off the ball. With current maxes of 250 pounds on bench press, 350 pounds on squat, and 225 pounds on power clean, Barnes possesses the power to come downhill and make big plays against the run.