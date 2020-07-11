Elite Texas receiver says Clemson offer is "huge to me"

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Names like DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins have made Clemson become known as "WRU." Looking to continue that trend, Clemson has sent out their first offer to a wide receiver in the 2022 class to an elite Texas prospect. Caleb Burton, a 6-0 165-pound wide receiver from Del Valle (TX), announced a Clemson offer on Friday. Burton is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 37 player overall in the 2022 class and the No. 6 wide receiver, holding offers from 36 schools including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. TigerNet spoke with Burton to discuss the Clemson offer and what makes him a special player on the field. Burton’s Clemson recruitment is being handled by wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, and the two are building a strong relationship.

“The conversations have just been getting to know each other,” Burton told TigerNet. “We talk every week or two weeks, so we have been building a pretty strong relationship!”

Grisham informed Burton of the Clemson offer, a big one for the elite receiver.

“It’s huge to me,” Burton said. “Just knowing all the success they have had in the past with wide receivers and that excites me!”

Grisham likes Burton’s ability to line up at multiple positions at receiver and his overall athleticism.

“He likes that I can play outside or slot and loved how fast I am in and out of cuts,” he said. “Loved how fast I am and my ball skills really stick out to him!”

What does Burton feel like his strengths are on the field?

“My overall IQ of the game, because I know what to do in certain situations even if it’s not in the plan,” he said. “And I feel my route running is above most.”

Once recruiting resumes, Burton plans to visit numerous schools including Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Ohio State.

As a sophomore, Burton was named Texas 24-6A first-team All-District. On film, Burton does a tremendous job of snatching the ball out of the air. Burton runs extremely crisp routes and uses leverage to create space out of breaks. For the 2019 season, Burton totaled 50 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns.