Elite QB in town to visit the "Disney World of college football"

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s quarterback room has been star-studded in recent years, with names like Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, and DJ Uiagalelei all coming into the program as high-profile recruits. Looking ahead to the 2022 recruiting class, Clemson looks to once again be in a position to land an elite QB.

Ty Simpson received a Clemson offer on August 3rd, and the 4-star from Martin (TN) Westview has Clemson high on his list of potential college destinations. The 6-2, 185-pound QB is listed as the No. 39 player in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings, ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat QB and the No. 2 player in Tennessee. With an offer list that has grown to over 35 schools, programs like Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are all looking to get in position to land Simpson.

Simpson’s Clemson recruitment has been handled by quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, and Streeter likes the dual-threat aspect that Simpson brings to the field.

“Just asking me how I’m doing and asking how my family is, and letting me know how much of a special place Clemson is,” Simpson told TigerNet. “It’s always really cool getting to talk to him. He’s such a great guy. Every time I FaceTime him, his kids and wife are on there and it’s always cool to talk to them. He’s so down to earth and we get along so well. They love that I’m a versatile player and that I can escape the pocket and throw on the run. I have a baseball background, so I can throw from any arm angle whether it be on the run or on RPO. They like that I’m a coach’s kid and they like my personality, so that’s always a plus.”

Simpson’s contact with Clemson has been consistent, with Zoom meetings and virtual tours happening every week.

“I’m doing one every week. The other day I was on one with the president of Clemson. He said not many people get to do that, it’s only the guys that they really want. So it was cool to do that,” he said. “I tell everyone that Clemson is like the Disney World of college football. Everyone wants to go there and it’s the happiest place on earth.”

Simpson said he would like to possibly trim his list down or make a commitment before his senior season, with the early months of 2022 as a target date.

Simpson will be in Death Valley Saturday for Clemson’s match-up with Pittsburgh and looking to get a feel for his potential future school.

“Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss are probably the top schools right now,” Simpson said. “I’m actually going to Clemson this weekend. I’m definitely looking forward to the game and seeing Trevor (Lawrence) play. I want to see the town and the campus and see what the other students think. I’m going to go out and try to meet some people and see my future teammates and future student-body and make sure I can vibe with them and make sure this is a place I can see myself. I’m definitely going to think about everything after Christmas, just because a lot of people and coaches will leave programs. I want to do everything before my senior year, so around January, February, or March.”

Simpson is a big fan of the air raid offense, and the idea of playing in a wide-open offense is very appealing to Simpson. What else is Simpson looking for in a school?

“That’s exactly what I want to do,” Simpson said of playing in an air raid offense. “Ole Miss and people like that, they have changed the ways of college football. There’s no defense that wins championships anymore, it’s offense wins championships. I want an offense where I can sling it and have the players around me to march down the field in eight or less plays and score. And I’m looking for a small-town vibe with that football atmosphere. Whether it’s Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson or whoever, when it’s Saturday nothing else matters except football. I want a place where my family can come watch me and not have any trouble and just enjoy it all.”

Simpson said there are a few guys from the state of Tennessee that he would like to team up with in college, particularly Isaiah Horton, Jordan James, Dallan Hayden, and Cameron Miller. When the Tennessee product decides on his college destination, what will a school be getting from the talented gunslinger?

“They’re going to get a guy who’s going to come in and work and not let anybody outwork me,” he said. “A guy who loves the game and never wants to get out of it. I want to go to the NFL, but if that doesn’t work out, I want to get into coaching. I’m going to come in day 1 and get the day 1 install and work my tail off so I can be able to play. But just in case I don’t get the first-team reps, I’ll be ready to carry my team to a championship like Tua (Tagovailoa) did with Alabama with the Jalen Hurts situation.”