Elite DE set for Clemson move, eager to continue championship run

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

College football’s 2021 early signing period has come and gone, with Clemson gaining letters of intent from 18 future Tigers. Many of those prospects are set to early enroll and begin the journey of sustaining the success that Clemson has captured over recent years. Cade Denhoff has been a Clemson commit since January, becoming one of the early members of the 5th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. At 6-4, 235-pounds, Denhoff is listed as a 4-star, ranked as the No. 89 prospect in the country and the No. 8 strong-side defensive end in the 2021 class. The defensive end from Lakeland, Florida is one of the early enrollees for the Tigers, and his sights are set on helping the ’21 class leave their mark on the Clemson program. Denhoff committed to Clemson in January while on campus at Junior Day, having the chance to tell head coach Dabo Swinney of his commitment in person. Denhoff finally had the chance to put the pen to paper last week, officially becoming a Clemson Tiger.

“It felt awesome,” Denhoff told TigerNet of signing his letter of intent. “I’m looking forward to finally being together with the whole class, getting a head start, and the food for sure.”

Denhoff is one of three defensive linemen that Clemson has currently signed in the ’21 class, along with Zaire Patterson and Payton Page. What will all three bring to the Clemson defensive line? And what will the Clemson program get from Denhoff?

“Maximum effort. We’re going to fly around the field every play,” he said. “And high-level character on and off the field, with a motor that never stops.”

Denhoff will be working with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables on a daily basis, and he is eager to learn from two of the best in college football.

“I’m pumped about it. They are the best coaches in the country, and it shows,” Denhoff said. “I can’t wait. I talk to them weekly. Coach Hall is always giving me pointers.”

Denhoff suffered a shoulder injury during his high school season, forcing him to miss part of his senior season. With that injury fully healed, Denhoff has continued to work on the field and in the weight room in preparation for his move to Clemson on January 3rd.

Denhoff said the ’21 class communicates daily, and the goal moving forward as a team is simple.

“Four national championships,” Denhoff said. “We want to leave a legacy at the school.”

Denhoff has been clocked at a 4.87 in the 40 yard-dash and a 30-inch broad jump, displaying impressive explosiveness for a defensive end. Denhoff’s strengths on the field include his hip flexibility, change of direction, and his speed off the edge. The Clemson staff raved of Denhoff’s motor on the field, and it’s obvious on film that he is always at full speed once the ball is snapped.