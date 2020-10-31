Elite California prospect on Clemson offer: "Dream come true"

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the top prospects in the 2022 class previously called Clemson one of his dream schools, and the Tigers have done a good job of maintaining their standing with the elite athlete.

Larry Turner-Gooden is currently listed as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, currently ranked as the No. 68 player in the nation and the No. 5 athlete in the ’22 class. Turner-Gooden is a 6-1, 190-pound athlete from Playa Del Ray (CA) St. Bernard, holding over 30 offers from the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and USC. Turner-Gooden is one of the top targets at safety for Clemson, and the defensive staff has echoed their vision of seeing Turner-Gooden in the Tiger secondary.

Turner-Gooden’s recruitment has been handled by safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and both coaches see Turner-Gooden as a great fit at Clemson.

“It’s been great. You know, I’m open to everyone and my mind isn’t set on one school. Just building relationships so things are great,” Turner-Gooden said of his recruitment. “I talk to coach Conn and coach Venables, just building relationships. The connection is great, coach Conn is a great, nice dude with a nice family. They like my ability at safety and say I look like one of their own. They love my hitting and love the way I present myself as a player.”

Although Turner-Gooden lives over 2,000 miles from the Clemson campus, Turner-Gooden plans on making the trip to Clemson as soon as possible. Until that time, virtual tours are being utilized to show the 4-star athlete around the facilities.

“The slide and the uniforms,” Turner-Gooden said of what stood out during his virtual tour. “It was amazing, I can’t wait to get down there. I want to see the facilities and the culture and want to just learn what it’s like to be a Clemson football player.”

With over 30 offers on the table, Turner-Gooden said he plans on taking many visits once recruiting resumes. What are the major factors during Turner-Gooden’s recruitment?

“Coaching, academics, path to the NFL, and name image likeness, support coaches and staff, and competitiveness,” he said. “I’m looking for a school where I can go and be comfortable without football. A good education, a good atmosphere, and a program where I can see myself fitting at.”

Turner-Gooden has kept his eye on Clemson during the season and been very impressed with the play from the secondary. What else about Clemson has caught Turner-Gooden’s eye about Clemson and made them one of his dream schools?

“The secondary has been killing it,” he said of the Tigers play this year. “They’ve been making good tackles, sacks, and interceptions. (Clemson) has been one of my dream schools. Receiving the Clemson offer was a dream come true. I’ve just always liked the football they played growing up.”

Turner-Gooden said distance will not play a factor in his decision of where to attend school, as his brothers both went away from home to play college football at Youngstown State and Idaho State. What kind of player will a staff be getting when Turner-Gooden decides on a school?

“They are going to get a great individual who is trying to become a part of their program and be like the other greats that went through the program,” he said. “They are going to get the best of me because that’s the start to my journey.”

Turner-Gooden was selected as a member of the 2022 All-American Bowl game. Turner-Gooden is a standout prospect on both sides of the ball, lining up at receiver and safety. Turner-Gooden’s physicality and ball skills stand out on film, showing why schools are interested in Turner-Gooden at receiver and safety.