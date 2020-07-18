Dynamic California receiver says Clemson has the nation's best receiver class

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class is star-studded, and the wide receivers are one of the brightest spots. With Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins, and Troy Stellato all committed, the Tigers are reloaded at a position that is notoriously stacked.

Clemson’s continuous efforts recruiting in the state of California brought on a commitment from Beaux Collins. Collins is a 6-3, 205-pound receiver from St. John Bosco (CA), a school that has been good to Clemson in recent years. Collins is the former teammate of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and the two formed a dynamic connection on the way to winning a state championship in 2019. Collins is looking to win another state championship before joining Clemson as a part of the ’21 class, and TigerNet caught up with Collins to discuss what made Clemson the perfect school for him.

Collins loved the family atmosphere that he felt on visits to Clemson, and his high school quarterback going to Clemson was “a cherry on top”. Collins built strong relationships with multiple coaches on the Clemson staff, including Todd Bates and Tyler Grisham.

“I first came in contact with Coach Bates and he was really just telling me how they like me as a person first,” Collins told TigerNet. “He said they really wanted me to get there and develop as a young man first, and then as a football player. And then when Coach Grisham got the head receiver job, he was basically telling me the same thing and how excited he was to recruit me. Seeing the coaches and players, they have a good foundation of family and I like that about Coach Swinney and all the other coaches around him.”

Collins was able to visit Clemson multiple times during his recruitment, with his most recent visit coming in January when he made his commitment official. Collins also visited for the 2019 Florida State game, and the game-day environment and facilities have all stood out.

“It was crazy,” Collins said of the game-day experience at Clemson. “When we got there, the game had started and we could hear the crowd from outside the stadium. It’s a really unique atmosphere. I loved it out there. The indoor facilities were amazing and the weight room facilities were amazing. All of the indoor facilities were beautiful.”

Collins’ conversations with Coach Grisham have covered where he will be lining up at Clemson. Where does Grisham see Collins impacting on the Tigers offense?

“They said they would play me at the outside receiver position,” Collins said. “But anywhere they put me in the offense, I’ll be good with it. Just making plays.”

Collins is a part of an explosive group of receivers in the ’21 class and expects big things from Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato as well. Collins also has another player in mind that he hopes will be joining the ’21 class soon.

“To me, I think we have the best receiver class,” Collins said. “Even though there’s only three of us, I think we’ll all go in and make an impact as freshmen on the team. Right now, I would say the next guy we’re waiting on is Payton Page.”

With his senior season of high school football approaching, Collins is hoping to go out on top with another state championship. What can Clemson fans expect when Collins arrives on campus? And what are his goals for the upcoming high school season?

“Nothing but hard work and great energy,” he said. “And I would say getting another state title with my team and topping my yards from last year. But really, just coming out on top and getting another state title.”

Collins is currently listed as a 4-star by 247Sports, ranked as the No. 68 player in the nation in the 247 Composite rankings. Collins has also been named to the MaxPreps 2020 Preseason High School All-American team.