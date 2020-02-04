Dinner with Brent Venables? Fishing with Robbie Caldwell?

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Would you like to have dinner with defensive coordinator Brent Venables or spend a few hours fishing with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell? How about lunch for four with Kathleen Swinney, or treat your friends and family to a football weekend at a luxurious lodge on Lake Keowee? What if you could do one of those things AND help fund scholarships at Clemson? Now that I have your attention, all of that is available through the Fort Hill Clemson Club, which will hold its annual Recruiting Wrap at the Poe Indoor Facility late Wednesday afternoon. The event is hosted by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, and it celebrates the newest football team members with video highlights and commentary and dinner. In the past, a live auction has been the highlight of the evening, but Fort Hill made a change this year and anyone with a cellphone can bid on the items listed. Some of those items include: *Dinner for 2 with Brent Venables & his wife *Lunch for 4 with Kathleen Swinney

*Fishing with Robbie Caldwell

*2 Tickets on the 50-yard line for the South Carolina game

*Accommodations for 18 people at a golf course lodge in Seneca for a Clemson home football weekend

*A personal tour of the Practice & Operations Facility

*A portrait session for you & your family at Howard's Rock

*A signed Clemson blazer from MH Frank

*A Scotty Cameron putter

“We thought this year it might good to change things up a little bit and go to an online auction," Fort Hill Clemson Club President Gregg Morton said. "That way anybody can participate, not just the people that attend the Recruiting Wrap. We have some outstanding items. There are a lot of neat items that people will be interested in.”

Last year, the Club raised $78,000 for scholarships and since 2010 has allowed the Clemson admissions to award 110 scholarships totaling $143,000. The Club has also created an endowment for local scholarships that exceeds $350,000 and is housed at the Clemson University Foundation.

“We hope that with ticket sales and proceeds from the online auction, we can net $100,000 this year for scholarships,” Morton said.

The Fort Hill Clemson Club will hold the online auction prior to and during the Recruiting Wrap Up and you do not have to be present to bid or win. To see the items and to bid, all you have to do is:

Text DABO to 76278

Follow the link to the auction website.

Enter your credit card info.

Browse through all the really cool items!

Bid!

Bidding will close on February 6 at 8:00 PM (the evening after the Recruiting Wrap Up). All proceeds from the auction, as well as the Recruiting Wrap Up, go toward academic scholarships.

The Fort Hill Clemson Club is the “Clemson, S.C. Clemson Club” and it is an affiliate of the Clemson University Alumni Association. Membership is open to all graduates and friends of Clemson University in Oconee and Pickens Counties. We strive to provide information, fun, and fellowship for all Tigers in our area. We do have fun, but overall our goals are to raise scholarship dollars for students in Oconee and Pickens Counties as well as students from Pendleton High School. We also seek to connect Clemson Alumni in these areas back to Clemson and each other and to educate them regarding Clemson activities.