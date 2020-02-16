Deep 3 with T.O.: Tigers show fight, poise to knock off No. 5 Cards

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson upset No. 5 Louisville 77-62 Saturday afternoon for its second top 5 win on the season. Clemson has now won back-to-back games after a three-game losing streak. Terrence Oglesby delivers his keys to the game: ONCE AGAIN, EFFORT (Guarding the 3) The Tigers are clearly feeling pretty good about themselves with their last two performances. Their effort tonight on the defensive end was astounding. Clemson gave up 3 or 4 inches at every front court position and fought for every rebound. The good guys still gave up 14 offensive rebounds, but every one of them wasn't without a struggle. Tigers also guarded the 3 exceptionally well. Louisville came into the game 8th in the country in 3pt percentage and the Tiger rotations and shot contests were excellent all night. TIGER PHYSICALITY This was a physical game on both ends. Louisville was very physical on the perimeter and there wasn't a plethora of whistles on either end. Clemson was able to play relatively low turnover basketball with only 8. There also has to be credit given to the Tiger guards who came away with some really tough rebounds in traffic. Clyde Trapp and John Newman combined for 15 rebounds, and that's just a testament the Coach Brownell's group being truly ready to play. ATTACKED THE PAINT EARLY This was spearheaded by John Newman. The sophomore from Greensboro was fantastic going either direction and finishing strong at the basket. Aamir Simms didn't take his first 3 point attempt until the 2nd half, and Tevin Mack was assertive driving to the paint to start the game. This gave the Tigers confidence on offense that lasted the entire game.

WEATHERED THE STORM

We knew after Clemson held Louisville to 14 points in the first half something was about to happen. Louisville is too talented not to make a run and they cut the lead to 10 at the midpoint of the 2nd half. The key when something like happens is for the Tigers to “weather the storm”. Clemson stayed the course and didn't get rattled when the opponent made their run. This was handled brilliantly by Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp who continued to make sure the Tigers got good shots even when momentum was mounting for the Cards.

TIGER VARIETY

I felt like this needed to be mentioned. This is what can make the Tigers really dangerous come tournament time, and in coming years. Tonight John Newman was exceptional. Last game, it was Al-Amir Dawes. Against Syracuse it was Tevin Mack, and against UNC it was Aamir Simms. The scoring can come from anywhere and this will only help come tournament time and the rest of the regular season. It's a fun group to watch especially when they play with the level of energy they had tonight.

This was a major win for the Brownell Boys, and they continue to play with a tremendous amount of GRIT and toughness. The Tigers will now have a week to prepare for a well coached Boston College team that is always a tough out in Chestnut Hill. I will be calling the game live with Don Munson on 105.5 The Roar, I'm excited to get back on the mic for another Tiger contest! I'm really excited about the direction this team is taking going into March.

Go Tigers!

-Terrence Oglesby