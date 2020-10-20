Dabo Swinney compares Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence in candid comments

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Another member of the New York sports media joined Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s press conference Tuesday morning to ask about quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and listeners wound up with a comparison between Lawrence and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The New York Giants sit at 1-5 on the season while the New York Jets are now the league’s sole winless team with an 0-6 record. Lawrence is projected by many to be the top pick in next spring’s NFL Draft – headed to the team with the worst record – and both New York teams remain in play (barring a trade).

Watson finished his Clemson career with 32 wins (tied for the most by a quarterback in Clemson history) and is third in ACC history in total offense (12,094), behind only NC State’s Philip Rivers and Tajh Boyd. Watson threw for 10,163 yards and 90 career touchdowns. Lawrence notched his 30th win this past weekend and is 635-for-952 for 8,489 yards and 85 passing touchdowns.

Members of the New York media have called into Swinney’s press conferences over the last few weeks to ask about Lawrence, and Tuesday’s question revolved around Watson and Lawrence. Watson was the No. 12 overall (and third quarterback off the board) pick in the 2017 draft, going to the Houston Texans.

Swinney was asked to compare his two quarterbacks.

“They are more similar than they are different. That is the best answer I can give you,” Swinney told the member of New York Newsday. “They are similar in every regard with the exception of Trevor is right at 6-6 and Deshaun is probably more in the 6-3 range. But they are more similar. They can make every throw. Trevor might have a little bigger arm, but you are splitting hairs. Deshaun can make every throw, Trevor can make every throw. They are both creative. They are both great leaders. They both have a humble spirit. They are great teammates. They both are servant type of leaders and they are both grinders. They both love to prepare.”

Swinney then said that both players are committed to perfecting their craft.

“I didn't know if I would ever coach another guy like Deshaun that just loved to prepare and is so focused on being great that he doesn't get distracted by other things,” Swinney said. “And Trevor and Deshaun are the exact same. Trevor is graduating in 2 1/2 years or right at three years, and Deshaun did the same thing. Just very focused young people when I met them. Deshaun committed as a 10th grader. Trevor committed during the season of his junior year and they were completely focused on what they want to do in life and had fun doing it.

“They are very, very similar, and the only difference between those two guys is that Trevor is just bigger. Trevor doesn't get the credit for his athleticism. There is nothing Deshaun can do athletically, running, that Trevor can't do. You saw that in the bowl game last year. He took a draw against a great football team 50-something yards (it was 67). So he can run. There are really not any differences to me other than their size and Trevor has long hair and Deshaun has short hair. They are great human beings, both of them.”