Clemson's staff stability stands out to prized Texas safety prospect

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The stability of the Clemson coaching staff has opened the eyes of one of the most prized safety prospects in the state of Texas. Andrew Mukuba (6-0, 185) is a 4-star safety for the 2021 recruiting cycle out of Austin (TX) Lyndon B. Johnson. Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and TCU are just a handful of the schools that have offered Mukuba, who played both sides of the ball for LBJ as a junior. Mukuba was named the District 12-5A-I Offensive Newcomer of the Year and a unanimous first-team all-district selection at safety in 2019. Mukuba wanted to get out this spring and see the schools that have offered but has had to change his plans with the ongoing social distancing.

“I watch a lot of film of the teams I am going to be playing this coming season,” Mukuba told TigerNet. “I watch a lot of film from last season and I study myself and the things I have to get better on. I also go out and work out and work on those things and try to improve everything I need to do to be a better player.”

Mukuba was offered by Clemson in March and hears often from the Clemson coaches.

“I get a lot of calls and a lot of text messages. Clemson definitely hits me up a lot,” Mukuba said. “I talk all the time to Coach (Mickey) Conn and Coach (Brent) Venables. Alabama hits me up a lot and I talk to Coach (Nick Saban). LSU has been hitting me up a lot and I talk to Coach O. Arkansas, SMU, TCU, Arizona, Arizona St., Baylor, and Texas. I obviously talk to Coach (Tom) Herman a lot. There are more than that but that is all I can think of right now.”

Clemson’s staff hasn’t experienced as much turnover as other schools and that resonates with Mukuba.

“Clemson is a great school, not just for football but its people. It's the people that are there and the environment,” he said. “Coach Swinney has been there for 18 years. I think that is what he told me. And Coach Venables has been there for a while, too. They have all been there so long. Things on that coaching staff aren't going to change anytime soon. Clemson is also in the top four every year competing for the National Championship. They are definitely at the top.”

Putting players in the NFL also helps.

“It definitely helps me because you see coaches who help you develop at my position,” Mukuba said. “One of my main goals is to get to the NFL so that makes a big difference.”

Clemson has vaulted to the forefront of Mukuba’s recruiting, and he wants to make the trip to the foothills of South Carolina as soon as travel restrictions for recruits are lifted.

“I am going to get to Clemson as soon as possible. Whenever I talk to the coaches, they speak very highly about the family feel that they have there,” he said. “Whenever you go there you are going to feel like you are apart of the family. That is one thing I am interested in seeing. I want to see how that affects me and how I look at that when I get there. I love family values and I am all about communication so that is what I want to see.

“I've been doing a lot of Zoom visits and things like that but I am ready to get out and see them with my own eyes and be there physically.”

247Sports ranks Mukuba as the No. 201 overall prospect in the nation, No. 9 safety in America and No. 34 overall prospect in Texas. According to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, Mukuba ranks as the No. 269 overall prospect in the nation, No. 14 safety in America and No. 42 overall prospect in the Lone Star State.

#AGTG WOW !! ?? BEYOND BLESSED AND EXCITED to say I have received an offer from The University Of Clemson! @CoachVenables #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/KrWDkh6n3X — Andrew Mukuba ² (@Andrewmukuba2) March 19, 2020