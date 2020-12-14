Clemson's offense has "good look in their eyes" heading into rematch with Irish

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Tony Elliott met with his offense Sunday evening and watched Clemson’s early November game against Notre Dame as a group, and when he walked in Monday morning he saw what he called a “good look in their eyes.” No. 3 Clemson will take on No. 2 Notre Dame at Bank of America Stadium at 4 p.m. in the ACC Championship. Clemson opened as a touchdown favorite but the line has ballooned to as much as 10.5 points in places. The Irish won the first meeting 47-40 in South Bend in double overtime in early November. Clemson was without Trevor Lawrence in that first game, and several other Tigers were battling injuries, but they are a healthier bunch this time around.

"Going into that game, Jackson Carman ended up playing almost 100 snaps,” Elliott said. “I think the situation we had a few weeks ago when we were geared up to play and we didn't play is a silver lining and blessing in disguise because you don't have the wear and tear on guys' bodies. As we've gone deeper into the season, we've played some more guys and then we had last week off. Definitely feel like our guys are geared up and ready to go. They aren't going to feel as good as they did the first day of fall camp, but that's the nature of football. I think that coach did a great job of managing the schedule as best as possible so those guys can go lay it on the line."

However, Elliott is still unsure about the status of wide receivers Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata, who have both missed considerable time this season on the sidelines.

"We'll know more this week. I anticipate that Joe may be a little longer because he is coming off surgery,” Elliott said. “Optimistic about Frank but still have a week to go. Got to get him back involved. So not sure what that situation is going to be, but what we got is what we got."

Elliott was asked if Lawrence would have made a difference in the outcome, and he pointed to the quarterback run game – backup DJ Uiagalelei was battling a deep bruise on his shoulder and the Tigers didn’t want to put him in jeopardy.

"The only thing that may have gone a little bit different is Trevor may have had a little bit more confidence to pull a couple of the zone-reads because there were some great looks,” Elliott said. “When you slow it down at the mesh point, there were some great looks as kind of either-or. Maybe Trevor has a little bit more confidence because he's been in those situations to pull that ball. I don't know if you say DJ made any bad reads that I think Trevor would make differently other than I think Trevor would've had a little more confidence in the run game just controlling the perimeter on some of our outlets and a couple of situations where he might have pulled it because he had more experience in the zone-read game."

Clemson ran the ball 34 times for a meager 33 yards in the first meeting.

"Nobody has run the ball effectively versus Notre Dame. You understand the structure you are going against. It's a very disciplined, veteran team, especially in the front seven,” Elliott said. “And they support the run very well with their safety and nickel-Sam. You still have to be efficient. We learned from the last game vs. Notre Dame it's not big things -- it's your footwork, your hand placement, your eyes, your communication, so really honing in on those things."

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a difference-maker on the Irish defense.

"He's a fantastic player. He's very instinctive, quick-twitch, and violent,” Elliott said. “He knows how to prepare. He's studying anything he can to get tips. And as soon as he recognizes run, he's coming like a heat-seeking missile so you've got to have somebody accounting for him. If you give this guy any opportunity to trigger, he's going to trigger."

For the Tigers, the open date was all about self-scouting and making adjustments and this week will be about installing the game plan.

"Last week, you focus on some of the things you've got to do better than (the first time). And then by the end of the week, you're seeing if there are any differences between when you played them and the three games in between,” Elliott said. “Like I told the guys, we have to know our plan and know our plan of attack. But then we also have to be ready to adjust. They have two weeks just like we got and they're gunning for the same thing we are. We have know our plan first and foremost and then be ready to adjust in the game. Also not trying to do too much. At this point, these guys have gotten us here by playing hard. If we could just clean up the little things and be ready to adjust."