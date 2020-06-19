Clemson's newest QB ready to get to work

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s newest quarterback is ready to seize his opportunity. Hunter Helms is a preferred walk-on from Columbia (SC) Gray Collegiate Academy who had a chance for a full ride at South Florida under former Clemson assistant Jeff Scott. But Helms went with his dream school and he will head to Clemson, moving in this weekend. It’s something he has been waiting on for a while. “Oh my gosh, I am just thrilled, along with my family,” Helms told TigerNet. “I just can't wait to get up there and get started on that new chapter in my life. I am excited about just being with the guys and learning from the top players in the country. I am just preparing to compete. You can say it's bittersweet, but I am counting down the days to get up to Tigertown. I am not gonna lie to you.” The Tigers worked with just three scholarship quarterbacks this spring – Trevor Lawrence, Taisun Phommachanh, and DJ Uiagalelei (Ben Lippen product Patrick McClure is a walk-on) - and Helms knows he will have an early chance to impress the coaches.

“I am hopefully going to go in there and work as hard as I can and help the team however I can,” Helms said. “No doubt there is an opportunity there for me. I just take that I have the chance to seize the moment because you don't know how many more opportunities you will get. So as soon as I get out there I will try and do my best.”

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter has told Helms what to expect.

“Coach Streeter has told me to soak up everything like a sponge and learn as much as possible,” he said. “That is what I was going to do, anyway, but I want to go in there and work as hard as I can and that is the main thing we talked about. From what I understand we are going to move in this weekend and then Monday hit the ground running. I am sure it will be in small groups, but that's what's I've heard.”

Helms is also looking forward to being part of a team and learning from the other quarterbacks, but he also wants to push the other signal callers.

“I am most looking forward to building the camaraderie with the guys and going in there and competing. I am going up there to learn,” he said. “I want to soak up everything I can from Trevor. I have said many times he is the best quarterback in the country. But I want to compete and push them all no matter who they are. “