Clemson vs Virginia Tech: Live Blog and Twitter Reactions
|2020 Dec 5, Sat 18:50-
SATURDAY, DEC. 5 • 7:30 P.M. ET
LANE STADIUM • BLACKSBURG, VA.
TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: Westwood One Sports (Patrick Kinas, Derek Rackley)
CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule
Crump®
22:50
Final: Clemson 45 Virginia Tech 10. Clemson heading back to the ACC Championship. Dabo gets the Gatorade bath.
Crump®
22:41
Darien Rencher with 50-yard TD run.
Crump®
22:31
Nyles Pinckney recovers the VT fumble with the Hokies in the red zone.
Crump®
22:26
Nolan Turner leads the Tigers with 11 tackles so far
Crump®
22:19
Clemson now up 38-10 after the 65 yard TD pass to Cornell Powell.
Crump®
22:18
Cornell Powell makes up for the PI with a 65 yard TD from Lawrence.
Crump®
22:17
Cornell Powell drops a long TD but was called for offensive PI anyway.
Crump®
22:13
VT's fourth-string QB is in and VT turns it over on 4th down on LaVonta Bentley's sack
TonyCrumpton®
22:10
Ian Book interview in the middle of the game:
https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1335419211233992706
https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1335419211233992706
descotiger
22:08
Is it just me or do we look very vanilla on offense tonight.
TexasTiger80
22:06
Out of Dabo’s Love Shack and into the end zone!
Crump®
22:04
End of the 3rd quarter. Clemson up 31-10
Crump®
22:01
Derion Kendrick with the scoop and score. Clemson up 31-10
TonyCrumpton®
21:58
Bentley with the impressive sack:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1335416277721112576
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1335416277721112576
Crump®
21:53
LaVonta Bentley with the sack to force a VT punt. Tigers take over at their own 30.
DMDRanch
21:52
Don't talk to nd qb during our game. Announce the game.
tigered1®
21:49
I’m not crazy about the play calling. Run ETN isn’t working.
Watcher®
21:46
That was a good play on the Int.The fumble gods came through!
TonyCrumpton®
21:42
Lawrence with the redzone pick:
https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1335412894956199936
https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1335412894956199936
DavidHood®
21:40
An ill-advised throw by Lawrence into the endzone is intercepted by Tech. Clemson really needed points there to create separation with Tech running its tractor pull offense
DavidHood®
21:37
Tigers going on the ground here.
DavidHood®
21:30
A "team punt" for VT, Nolan Turner with the return, and Clemson takes over at the 48 after the 10 yard punt
pawsrule4evr
21:30
Time to put up some points! 🐅
DavidHood®
21:26
Clemson with another three and out. Skalski in street clothes on the sidelines.
Crump®
21:22
At the half, Clemson has 26 plays for 215 yards. VT has 31 plays for 214 yards.
Crump®
21:20
Clemson has outrushed VT 116-81 but VT has 133-99 advantage in passing yards
mccurrj
Has EJ or Booth played?
I haven’t seen either.
21:17
pawsrule4evr
21:16
Currently I am not seeing a championship caliber Tiger team. Hoping the second half is the Tigers in a big way! 🐅
Oid
21:13
David, any word on Skalski
DavidHood®
21:08
Clemson has 215 yards in just 26 plays, VT has 214 yards in 31 plays. TOP has VT ahead 19:03 to 10:57
agent k
21:06
#3 in the country??? Not tonight, at least not yet.
gripitnripit
21:04
Poor defensive showing so far
TonyCrumpton®
21:03
Dixon impressive with TD run:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1335402404817330177
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1335402404817330177
DavidHood®
21:00
Clemson gets the ball to start the second half, so not sure why VT is content to run out the clock here.
DavidHood®
20:58
19-yard TD run by Lyn-J Dixon. Seven play, 75-yard drive there. Dixon was fantastic on that drive. Clemson leads 17-10, just one minute before the break
DavidHood®
20:50
Wow, Johnson with a 54-yard FG that barely sneaks over the cross bar. Game tied at 10 late in the first half
TonyCrumpton®
20:43
DavidHood®
20:42
Clemson with the three and out. Just looked off on that drive
Watcher®
20:41
I guess it's same to assume Skalski is not coming back in
DavidHood®
20:37
Clemson will take over at the 20 after the punt. Baylon Spector with 7 tackles already
DavidHood®
20:35
Tech using every second on the play clock. No hurry at all from the Hokies
DavidHood®
20:34
Clemson's run defense getting gashed out on the edge
TonyCrumpton®
20:32
Davis is back in the game
DavidHood®
20:27
Now Jake Venables heads to the locker room, Kane Patterson in on this drive at the MIKE
gcs3tigers
20:25
^what he said...
Mdbrown15®
20:22
Where is Skalski?
DavidHood®
20:22
LB James Skalski wasn't in on that last drive. Standing on the sidelines holding his helmet now. Jake Venables has been playing in his place