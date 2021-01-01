Clemson vs Ohio State: Live Blog and Twitter Reactions

23:57

After being an avid fan of Clemson U for over 20 years I have been through terrible seasons and phenomenal seasons . This one may seem like an off season, but I attest that this is one of the great ones. Let us not break down as a fan base to the surmise that we are to win the National Title every year. It is simply unattainable. Let us focus on what Dabo Sweeny has accomplished in his tenure. So with that said, GO TIGERS!!!!



C-L-E-M-S-OOOO-N