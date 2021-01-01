|
Clemson vs Ohio State: Live Blog and Twitter Reactions
|2021 Jan 1, Fri 19:59-
FRIDAY, JAN. 1 • 8 P.M. ET MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME • NEW ORLEANS, LA. TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor, Tom Rinaldi) RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones) CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule
FRIDAY, JAN. 1 • 8 P.M. ET
MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME • NEW ORLEANS, LA.
TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor, Tom Rinaldi)
RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones)
CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule
Crump®
00:02
Final: Ohio State 49 Clemson 28
tigered1®
00:01
Holding. Surely not. Just unbelievable the way this game was officiated. Almost as badly as we played. A sad ending to Trevor’s career. I don’t like Alabama, but I’m hope they run all over OSU.
Christifidelis09
23:57
After being an avid fan of Clemson U for over 20 years I have been through terrible seasons and phenomenal seasons . This one may seem like an off season, but I attest that this is one of the great ones. Let us not break down as a fan base to the surmise that we are to win the National Title every year. It is simply unattainable. Let us focus on what Dabo Sweeny has accomplished in his tenure. So with that said, GO TIGERS!!!!
C-L-E-M-S-OOOO-N
C-L-E-M-S-OOOO-N
BigCUFan®
23:48
Ohio state still playing all of their starters up three scores with only 6 minutes to go. You think they're trying to send a message?
BigCUFan®
23:46
What an absolute joke. The officials finally call a hold on the ohio state OL.
tigered1®
23:43
Why are we running plays that depend on the line blocking? We need quick release plays. This is absolutely pitiful.
Crump®
23:25
26 yard TD pass from Lawrence to Powell....Ohio State 49 Clemson 28
ccosper
23:23
Not our night. Totally outplayed and out coached.
79BSEDUC®
23:16
At least it wasn’t Kendrick.
Crump®
23:14
Ohio State leads in total yards 611-322
tigered1®
23:13
Two plays to pick up a yard. Now this.
Crump®
23:13
Another TD for Ohio State..Ohio State 49 Clemson 21
Crump®
23:04
Clemson gets a stop after the Lawrence fumble
andyfarah
23:02
It seems official now- The Officials win...
MattReilly
22:51
I can't recall the last time ive seen our defense look so outplayed!
Scboss6
22:51
Defense play calling and personnel look trash
Crump®
22:48
Fields is now 19-23 for 329 and 5 TDs, 1 INT
Crump®
22:47
56 yard TD pass for Ohio State.....Ohio State 41 Clemson 21 pending XP
Crump®
22:37
Justin Fields in 17-20 for 259 yards 4 TDs and 1 INT
Crump®
22:35
Trevor Lawrence is 17-24 for 221 and 1 TD
Crump®
22:34
Touchdown Tigers.....10 yd TD pass from Lawrence to Powell. Ohio State 35 Clemson 21
Housedivided3
22:30
We need to score here. Have the faith!!!
Crump®
22:26
Clemson gets a stop with an interception in the end zone by Mike Jones.
andyfarah
22:22
If they called OSU for 1 of every 10 holding penalties we'd be up by 35
DavidHood®
22:21
Clemson's defense is playing terrible, but the offense has one (1) first down since the 5:01 mark of the first quarter. That's right, the defense can't get off the field and the offense can't stay on the field. O-for-3 on third downs in that time
WNCU73®
22:16
Tigers have a history of not being able to cover the tight end. Unfortunately it rears it's ugly head again.
tigered1®
22:07
I cannot believe OSU has been called fir holding once. You can’t plsy n a game like that and have a chance to win. It’s not the only thing but it is so blatant I don’t see how any two eyed ref can miss it.
Crump®
21:59
Ohio State leads Clemson in total yards 394-201. Rushing yards 171-49
DavidHood®
21:59
Clemson's defense is playing terrible, but the offense has one (1) first down since the 5:01 mark of the first quarter. That's right, the defense can't get off the field and the offense can't stay on the field. O-for-3 on third downs in that time
Crump®
21:58
Halftime: Ohio State 35 Clemson 14
Crump®
21:56
Ohio State killing Clemson with TE. Another TD. Ohio State 35 Clemson 14
Crump®
21:51
KJ Henry is injured...Looking at his knee. Walks off slowly.
DavidHood®
21:42
Ohio St. is taking over now. Big drive