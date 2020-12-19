|
Clemson vs Notre Dame: Live Blog and Twitter Reactions
|2020 Dec 19, Sat 15:31-
SATURDAY, DEC. 19 • 4 P.M. ET BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM • CHARLOTTE, N.C. TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor) RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones) CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule
Crump®
19:43
Clemson defense had 6 sacks and 10 TFLs against Notre Dame
Crump®
19:20
6 IN A ROW! Tigers dominate Notre Dame 34-10 to win ACC Championship
Crump®
19:09
Trevor Lawrence gets curtain call. DJU in.
Crump®
19:00
Notre Dame 21 yd TD run. Clemson 34 Notre Dame 10
Crump®
18:59
Nolan Turner ejected for targeting. Will miss the first half of playoff game.
Crump®
18:46
Potter 37 yard FG. Clemson 34 Notre Dame 3
CUsouix®
18:33
Funny, but they didn't travel.
Crump®
18:32
Clemson leads ND in Rush Yds 209-39
Crump®
18:31
Clemson 31 Notre Dame 3 | End of 3rd
1ClemsonDad
18:26
Put the Herbstreit kids in!!
Crump®
18:23
Clemson 31 Notre Dame 3 | 3:43 3rd
Crump®
18:22
Touchdown Tigers! Lawrence 34 yard TD run.
TonyCrumpton®
18:21
Clemson was all smiles at halftime:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1340436623629148160
https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1340436623629148160
TonyCrumpton®
18:20
E.J. Williams' one-handed catch on the sidelines:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1340435622197129217
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1340435622197129217
TonyCrumpton®
18:17
Tajh Boyd impressed with EJ Williams' one-handed catch:
https://twitter.com/TajhB10/status/1340435859947065347
https://twitter.com/TajhB10/status/1340435859947065347
DavidHood®
18:16
That looked like Justyn Ross. Of course, Williams and Ross were teammates in HS and at Clemson.
Crump®
18:14
EJ Williams...wow. One-handed catch for first down.
DavidHood®
18:10
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is HOT over on the sidelines. Furious.
Crump®
18:10
Clemson calls TO to see if they can get a review for targeting.
Crump®
17:56
Another sack for the Tigers...ND 3 and out.
DavidHood®
17:43
Make no mistake about it, Trevor Lawrence makes a difference. Had that early INT, but he's been locked in and has 42 yards on the ground to go with 199 through the air.
DavidHood®
17:42
Clemson has 812 yards in six quarters against Notre Dame this season. That includes a 228-49 mark in the second quarter of this one.
Crump®
17:32
Clemson leads Notre Dame in Total Yds 339 to 169....Clemson on pace for 678 yards this game.
DavidHood®
17:30
Etienne is so special. Notre Dame is really on its heels now.
Crump®
17:29
Clemson 24 Notre Dame 3 | 21 secs left in the half
Crump®
17:28
Touchdown Tigers...Etienne 44 yard TD run
DavidHood®
17:22
Travis Etienne has 18 more rushing yards (46) than he did in the first meeting (28).
Crump®
17:09
27 yard FG good for Potter. Clemson 17 ND 3
DavidHood®
17:03
Yes, the DL got two sacks there. But that is on the secondary. Great coverage.
Crump®
17:01
Back to back sacks for the Clemson defense
Crump®
17:00
KJ Henry with the sack
descotiger
16:59
Ladson?
descotiger
16:57
Where is Frank Larson?
DavidHood®
16:56
EJ Williams has a deceptive stride. It looks like he's barely even running but he's covering ground. He is going to be special
Crump®
16:55
Touchdown Tigers...Lawrence to EJ Williams for 33 yards
DavidHood®
16:50
Notre Dame 2-5 on third down after a 2-2 start. 0-1 on fourth down. Clemson's defense dancing in and out of trouble
Crump®
16:48
Clemson holds ND on 4th down and will take over
DavidHood®
16:42
That's twice that DE's have gotten sucked upfield too early and failed to set the edge. Mascoll got trapped on that one.
Crump®
16:42
1st Qtr Stats
Crump®
16:39
Clemson 7 Notre Dame 3 | 0:41 1st QTR
DavidHood®
16:39
Amari Rodgers is a difference-maker. Huge answer by the Tigers there. Threat of the run helped out
Crump®
16:38
67 yard TD pass from Lawrence to Rodgers. Clemson takes the lead
TonyCrumpton®
16:34
New ACC record:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1340408845059952641
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1340408845059952641
DavidHood®
16:33
So he hits from 51 and doinks the chip shot. Lot of moving parts here early
Crump®
16:33
Notre Dame misses a 24 yard FG. Notre Dame 3 Clemson 0
DavidHood®
16:27
It's early, but ND had a long drive that ended in points, and Clemson turns it over. This is a big drive for the Clemson defense. Need a stop here for momentum
Crump®
16:26
Lawrence pass is tipped and intercepted. The Irish will take over.
TonyCrumpton®
16:24
Skalski with a pregame speech and a sack so far:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1340406927432552449
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1340406927432552449
DavidHood®
16:18
Clemson gave up way too many third-down conversions in South Bend, give up a couple on that first drive.