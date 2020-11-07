|
Clemson vs Notre Dame: Live Blog and Twitter Reactions
|Saturday, November 7, 2020 5:56 PM-
SATURDAY, NOV. 7 • 7:30 P.M. ET
NOTRE DAME STADIUM • NOTRE DAME, IND.
TELEVISION: NBC (Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Kathryn Tappen) / USA Network
RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 84, XM 84, Internet 84
Crump®
10:05 PM
Jake Venables forces a Notre Dame fumble and Clemson recovers in the end zone.
DavidHood®
10:02 PM
This officiating crew is, I think, one of ACC's best. They are struggling tonight.
Crump®
10:02 PM
Notre Dame has held Travis Etienne to 11 yards on 10 rushes.
DavidHood®
9:56 PM
That was not a catch, but in 2020, I guess it is.
Crump®
9:55 PM
Long pass play from Notre Dame is under review. Play stands.
BrandonRink®
9:52 PM
Davis Allen's statline this year so far: 10 catches in 11 targets for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Red zone weapon.
Crump®
9:50 PM
Davis Allen 10 yard TD reception from DJ. Clemson 23 Notre Dame 23.
DavidHood®
9:50 PM
Davis Allen is a TD machine. But that was set up by Travis Etienne out in the flat...the defenders followed him.
Crump®
9:46 PM
DJ picks it up on second effort
Crump®
9:44 PM
4th and inches for the Tigers and they will go.
BrandonRink®
9:38 PM
Uiagalelei and Rodgers just playing catch out there. Seven connections in seven targets for 118 yards.
Crump®
9:34 PM
Clemson forces a 3 and out
Crump®
9:29 PM
Clemson drive stalls. Potter 46 yard FG is good. Notre Dame 23 Clemson 16
BrandonRink®
9:27 PM
Redshirt freshman Mason Trotter last played in the Syracuse game (15 snaps; 58 on the season).
Crump®
9:27 PM
Bockhorst is able to walk off. Mason Trotter replaces him.
Crump®
9:25 PM
Clemson LG Matt Bockhorst is down with an injury.
gbcater
9:25 PM
I wish we would go under center on 3rd and 1
DougfCE7
9:13 PM
ND is killing us in the trenches. Both sides.
BrandonRink®
9:09 PM
DavidHood®
9:04 PM
The good news - just one TD given up defensively. Clemson gets the ball to start the half. Notre Dame has played EXTREMELY well, while Clemson has made all the mistakes. And it's still a game.
Crump®
9:01 PM
Notre Dame 57 yard FG is no good. Etienne returns it and only had the holder to beat for a TD but is tackled. Notre Dame 23 Clemson 13 Halftime.
Crump®
8:58 PM
Lannden Zanders headed to the locker room early. Looks to be a problem with his shoulder.
DavidHood®
8:54 PM
Clemson has 10 carries for five yards in the first half.
Crump®
8:54 PM
Potter 45 FG is good. Notre Dame 23 Clemson 13 - 1:09 2nd
BrandonRink®
8:50 PM
Per NBC, the Notre Dame field goal was the first points surrendered by Clemson after a turnover in the last 18 games.
Crump®
8:49 PM
FG good....Notre Dame 23 Clemson 10 - 2:41 2nd
Crump®
8:47 PM
Nice stand by the Clemson defense to force a 45 yard FG.
pawsrule4evr
8:46 PM
Terrible playing by the Tigers. We are on the road to a loss if we don't get our act together now!!
Crump®
8:44 PM
Amari Rodgers fumbles stands. Notre Dame takes over at the Clemson 25.
DavidHood®
8:42 PM
That will be a catch fumble. Clemson veterans making the big mistakes
Crump®
8:42 PM
Amari Rodgers fumbles but the play is under review.
DavidHood®
8:41 PM
Dabo is lighting up Lyn-J Dixon. Can't make the offense go 90 every drive
DavidHood®
8:39 PM
Another baffling, baffling, error by ETN. Not sure if he just loses concentration, or what.
Crump®
8:39 PM
Notre Dame scores on a pitch to Etienne that is botched. Notre Dame 20 Clemson 10
Crump®
8:37 PM
Clemson defense forces a Notre Dame punt.
Crump®
8:34 PM
KJ Henry records Clemson's first sack.
Crump®
8:31 PM
Potter 25-yard field goal cuts the lead to 13-10
DavidHood®
8:31 PM
The middle of that Clemson OL is getting blown out. Cade Stewart on his back there, and Etienne had no idea which blitzer to pick up.
Crump®
8:23 PM
Clemson defense holds Notre Dame to a FG. Notre Dame 13-7 - 13:09 2nd
DavidHood®
8:23 PM
Another "stop" of sorts for the defense. Now back to DJ and the offense. Would be nice to see a long drive here, keep the defense on the bench for a few minutes. Of course, long TD throws are good, too
Crump®
8:20 PM
Big 3rd and goal for Notre Dame and they take a TO.
Crump®
8:15 PM
Notre Dame is 4-5 on 3rd downs and gained 166 yards in the first quarter.
DavidHood®
8:15 PM
This is a "duh" statement, but Clemson defense will need to do a better job on third down defensively.
BrandonRink®
8:15 PM
Clemson has given up two plays of 20+ yards already. The Tigers averaged 3.2 plays of 20 or more yards allowed a game this season coming in.