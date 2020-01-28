Clemson stands above the pack for nation's top tight end

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Jake Briningstool has had an inkling that he would one day commit to Clemson since he first stepped on campus back in June. The 4-star Brentwood (TN) Ravenwood tight end earned an offer at Dabo Swinney’s high school football camp last summer, but he wanted to do his due diligence before making such a life-changing decision. As Briningstool made trips to Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, it was Clemson that was the measuring stick. “When I visited this summer, they took the lead in my recruiting when they first offered me,” Briningstool said. “They’ve always been at the top and I’ve been comparing every school to them. We came down for a bowl practice in December and that’s when I knew this place is where I belong. I could tell I fit in with the guys. This weekend for the junior day, on Friday night, I got to hang out with some of the 2020 guys. It just felt like home and I just knew it was time.” A December trip to Clemson and one-on-one time with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and tight ends coach Danny Pearman sealed the deal for Briningstool.

“When we came down in December, we sat down in the tight ends room with coach Elliott and coach Pearman and they put up the film from the 2016 season when they had Jordan Leggett,” Briningstool said. “They were just telling me different stuff they did with him and that’s how they would use me.”

Briningstool joined wide receiver Beaux Collins, defensive end Cade Denhoff, and defensive end Korey Foreman in committing to Clemson this weekend. They along with the other commits are already forming a bond that will last well beyond their playing days.

“Four guys that were there yesterday committed over the weekend,” Briningstool said. “I just met these guys recently, but I can tell these are friendships that are going to last forever, and these are guys that I fit in with and like to be around. I’m excited.”

During his sophomore and junior seasons, Briningstool caught 74 passes for 1188 yards and 10 touchdowns.