Clemson softball off to impressive start in Jacksonville behind Cagle effort

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Valerie Cagle did it all for the Clemson Tigers Softball Program on their opening day of the season. After recording a one-hit, nine-strikeout dominating performance inside of the circle in the Tigers 11-0 season-opening win over Illinois State, the redshirt freshman hit two home runs, including the go-ahead blast in the top of the seventh in the second game of the day, a 4-3 nail-biting win over North Florida. She also recorded the save in the circle against the Ospreys. Both Cagle and redshirt junior Marissa Guimbarda hit a ball over the fence, picking right up where they left off last season before the season was abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both had double-digit home runs last season and Guimbarda was tied for first in the nation with 11. Clemson moves to 2-0 on the season and will finish this weekend with a game on Saturday (vs. Illinois State) and Sunday (vs. Jacksonville).

Game 1 - Clemson 11, Illinois State 0

The Tigers picked up a dominating first win of the season against Illinois State in five innings, 11-0. Cagle was impressive in her first start this season, sitting down nine batters via the strikeout and allowing only one hit.

Five different Tigers registered RBIs in the win, and both freshman McKenzie Clark and Guimbarda drove in three runs. Clark, in her first collegiate at-bat, drove a ball to the outfield wall and recorded a triple as her first hit in the purple and orange.

Guimbarda added to the Tigers lead in the first inning with her first home run of the season, extending the Clemson lead to 3-0.

The Tigers added six runs on three hits and two Illinois State errors in the top of the fifth and Clemson claimed an 11-0 victory to move to 1-0 on the season.

Game 2 - Clemson 4, North Florida 3

Game two of the day was a little more interesting than the opening game of the season. Cagle homered in both the first and seventh inning to drive in all four runs of the game for Clemson.

Two of the new arms in the Tigers bullpen saw action against the Ospreys. Millie Thompson started the game for Clemson head coach John Rittman in the circle, and struck out two while allowing three runs on three hits in four innings of work. Fellow freshman Regan Spencer retired all six batters she faced in her two innings of work.

Clemson faced its first deficit of the young season in the bottom of the fourth inning. North Florida would take the lead, scoring three runs on two hits and one Clemson error.

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Cagle sent a ball over the centerfield fence to give the Tigers the 4-3 lead. Cagle came in to record the save, but not before allowing a two-out single to make it interesting. A lineout the next Ospreys batter ended the game and Clemson moved to 2-0 on the first day of the 2021 season.