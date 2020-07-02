Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
by - Contributor - Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:29 AM
Expect more criticism of Clemson's schedule.
Expect more criticism of Clemson's schedule.

Sports Betting Dime (SBD) has released their proprietary strength-of-schedule rankings and it looks like Clemson is in for another year of getting lampooned by the national media for a weak schedule they have little control over.

SBD explains their formula as follows:

“The proprietary SBD Strength of Schedule formula is based upon their opponents’ efficiency ratings from last season minus the production lost from the 2019 team; recruiting rankings from the past four years; major transfers added and lost. The formula is then adjusted for each game based upon home and road games. As a point of reference, the toughest possible schedule would score 693.1, making Purdue’s SOS 37% of the hardest possible schedule, while second-ranked Georgia Tech’s is at 32%.”

The 14 ACC schools plus Notre Dame rank nationally as follows:

2. Georgia Tech

23. Notre Dame

28. Louisville

44. Virginia

53. Miami

54. Pittsburgh

57. Florida State

58. Wake Forest

59. Duke

63. Virginia Tech

67. North Carolina

69. Boston College

72. NC State

79. Clemson

80. Syracuse

The four top-ranked schedules in the ACC all include Clemson as an opponent. Clemson obviously can’t play themselves and thus misses out on playing the only premier team in the ACC.

In conference play, the Tigers face six Atlantic division opponents and Georgia Tech and Virginia from the Coastal Division. Neither of those Coastal foes is projected to be in the upper portion in their division. The non-conference slate is headlined by Notre Dame, but is dragged down by Akron and the Citadel. The Zips are one of the worst Group of Five teams in the country and the Citadel is an FCS team.

The Palmetto Bowl against South Carolina completes the schedule, and while the Gamecocks are an SEC team, they’ve failed to be anything more than middle-of-the-pack since 2013 and do little to boost Clemson’s schedule. It’s quite likely - barring a FSU resurgence - Clemson could only play two quality opponents during the regular season: Louisville and Notre Dame.

There’s nothing Clemson can do about it except schedule tough teams out of conference and push for a football-first commissioner. The decision to sacrifice the seventh home game in 2021 to play Georgia at a neutral site (Charlotte) is a great example of Clemson doing everything they can. Clemson isn’t at fault here but be ready for the criticism anyway. It is coming.

Syracuse’s schedule is even worse. While it benefits from having Clemson on it, they get Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh from the Coastal and then play just one Power 5 non-conference opponent - Rutgers. The other three non-conference opponents are: Colgate, Western Michigan, and Liberty. Syracuse is last among all Power 5 teams in SBD’s strength-of-schedule rankings.

On the flip side, Georgia Tech has an extremely difficult schedule. In addition to playing in the deeper Coastal division, the Yellow Jackets get Clemson and Syracuse from the Atlantic and play one of the toughest non-conference schedules in America: Gardner-Webb, UCF, Notre Dame, Georgia.

If you’d like to see the full SBD strength-of-schedule rankings click here.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Ryan Kantor: Email | Comment
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
Deshaun Watson on Heisman: "I should have won it back-to-back"
Deshaun Watson on Heisman: "I should have won it back-to-back"
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #92 'Orange sunset over Death Valley'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #92 'Orange sunset over Death Valley'
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 23) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 TigerNet News
spacer every schedule is a weak schedule for Clemson***
 franc1968®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Clemson is already doing that...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Clemson is already doing that...
 ZeeGantt®
spacer So, Georgia Tech gets "rewarded" in the schedule rankings
 76er®
spacer Re: So, Georgia Tech gets "rewarded" in the schedule rankings
 123me
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Not for love or money !!!!***
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 deroberts
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 quozzel
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 Rw43
spacer This is all because of COVID-19, when our
 GWPTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 74TIGER
spacer Thanks a lot, coots. Pathetic losers.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: Thanks a lot, coots. Pathetic losers.***
 Citdad
spacer Re: Thanks a lot, coots. Pathetic losers.***
 Citdad
spacer Re: Thanks a lot, coots. Pathetic losers.***
 Dlc83
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking***
 Citdad
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson not getting help in improving strength of schedule ranking
 MaukaTiger®
spacer to get 7 home games, we always have to pay for no return
 NoIntroduction®
spacer Seriously, the idea that the pedophiles think
 tigerpathmd®
Read all 23 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week