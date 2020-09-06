Clemson in top group for shooting guard

Clemson is in the final seven with 4-star shooting guard D’Marco Dunn, a native of Arizona who is attending school in Fayetteville, NC. He is rated the No. 15 shooting guard prospect in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina. The others on his short list are Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Louisville, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and assistant Dick Bender are working Dunn and pushing the idea of early playing time and a place to build his own legacy. Dunn said he’s on the same page with the Clemson coaches.

“Just the connection we have, they talk about the opportunity to play there and what’s presented there,” Dunn said. “Coming in early, making an impact. Helping this team elevate even further than it already has in the last couple of years. Just keep that rise going.”

Dunn has the opportunity to go to a blue blood program like North Carolina, Arizona or Louisville, or to a program striving for national relevance, like the other four on his list. He doesn’t prefer one blood type over the other.

“It’s just the opportunity to not only represent myself but represent the program,” Dunn said. “Any place that I feel that our goals align, and just the right fit, honestly. The place that’s going to fit you the best, whether it be blue blood or not.”

Dunn has not visited any of the schools on his list in person, but he has done multiple Zoom sessions with each coaching staff. And he’s about ready to make his decision.

“I don’t think I’m going to cut again,” Dunn said. “I’m just going day by day and feel out these programs and see which one I think fits me the best. I’m going to commit soon. I’m not sure exactly when. The next couple of weeks, very soon. It’s not too clear. I wouldn’t say I even have a leader. I’m not feeling some schools any more than the others.”

Last season, Dunn averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game.