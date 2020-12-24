Clemson in the mix for elite Lone Star wide receiver

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson recently checked in to the Lone Star State to offer one of the top athletes in the 2022 class. After releasing a top-12 on Wednesday evening, Clemson is firmly in the mix to land the elite receiver. Brenen Thompson received a Clemson offer on December 9th, adding to his long list of over 30 offers. Thompson included Clemson in his top-12 schools, with the Tigers joined by Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. The 5-10, 165-pound speedster from Spearman (TX) checks in the 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 59 player overall and the No. 7 athlete in the ’22 class. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been at the forefront of Thompson’s Clemson recruitment, and the early communications have turned into a strong relationship.

“Coach Grisham and I bonded and had a relationship starting a month and a half before he actually gave me the offer,” Thompson told TigerNet. “Taking the time, as Clemson always does, which made the offer so much more special. I love coach Grisham. He’s awesome and we’ve connected really well. But this relationship is just getting started, so it’s definitely something that’s going to grow. I’ve been blessed to be able to build a relationship with him, and hopefully in the future with the rest of the staff.”

Thompson possesses elite-level speed, posting a 100-meter time of 10.32 seconds on the track. Thompson brings that speed to the football field, and Grisham likes the idea of lining Thompson up as a slot receiver.

“I think what (Grisham) preaches to me the most is that I love to play the game, and you can see that from my film,” he said. “I’m dynamic and I just love to play the game. He sees me as a wideout in the slot. I’m a speed guy. Not being a big guy, I’m 5-10, 165, so obviously, some work to be done in the weight room to get that strength up and get my weight up. I’m really fast and can make plays everywhere. I play special teams, offense, and defense, so I never come out. I’m really dynamic in every way and versatile.”

Thompson has had the chance to take a virtual tour of the academic side of Clemson and some of the football facilities, with plans to see Clemson in-person when recruiting resumes. What made Clemson a school that Thompson includes in his top-12?

“First of all, they win,” Thompson said. “My relationship with coach Grisham is really good, and hopefully as recruitment goes on I’ll get a better relationship with the rest of the coaching staff. What Clemson brings to the table is a whole family environment. All the coaches really care about the players, and you can see that everywhere. Clemson is a great place, not only to play football, but to get an education.”

As Thompson continues to focus on his top schools, relationships and the state of the program are major factors for him moving forward.

“Trusting the coaches and trusting the program,” Thompson said of his factors in choosing a school. “Just knowing that the program is headed in a great direction. And which school is going to use me the best and allow me to do me. I’ve got to pick a school where I fit in the best.”

Aside from the speed and versatility on the field, Thompson brings a strong work ethic in the classroom. What will a school be getting from Thompson on and off the field?

“Just overall leadership,” he said. "I’ve always brought that where ever I go. I love to compete and I love to be a leader. On and off the field, I’ll get busy in the classroom and get busy on the field.”