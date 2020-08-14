Clemson in good shape with elite corner as decision nears

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the top players remaining on Clemson’s recruiting board is getting closer to a decision. Coming down the stretch, Clemson looks to be in a good spot with one of the top players in the 2021 class.

Clemson currently has no cornerbacks committed in the ’21 class, and Nyland Green is a big target for the Tigers. Green is a 6-2, 183-pound cornerback from Newton HS (GA) and one of the top players in the country. Green is currently listed as a 4-star by 247Sports, ranked as the No. 22 player in the country and the No. 2 cornerback. Green is thought to have a few schools at the top of his list, with Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee all hoping to secure a commitment from the top-rated cornerback.

Green’s recruitment has been handled by cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, and those conversations take place on a daily basis.

“I been talking to coach Reed a lot actually, almost like every day,” Green told TigerNet. “We just talk about how our day is going and just making sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. He just told me how he likes how tall and long I am, and that I can really get after it. He likes my ball skills and my speed because I’m so tall. Mine and his relationship is pretty good. He keeps in contact with the entire family, sends letter and everything.”

Green has had the opportunity to visit many schools during his recruitment, and Clemson has been a stop for Green many times. What is it about Clemson that makes them a top contender for Green?

“Really how they are strong together as a unit and all stick together like a big family,” Green said. “Clemson is a top contender because I always liked the school and always had the biggest relationship with them. I visited a lot actually, might just be one of my top schools that I have visited so far. Really love it there, for real.”

During Green’s visits to Clemson, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney left lasting impressions on the top priority cornerback.

“Most definitely can, I love those two guys,” Green said of seeing himself playing for Swinney and Venables. “Coach Venables asks about my workouts and how I’m eating and what I was cooking up for dinner. Less football, more about how my day is going and how the family is doing, to be honest.”

With his decision getting closer, Green already has in mind what the perfect school will look like.

“I keep dreaming about this one particular school, but I have yet to figure out which school that was,” he said. “When I find out which school that is, I will let everyone know. That dream school looks like waking up to hot weather, great food, fan base going crazy, just seeing everyone supporting me and my teammates, and don’t forget about the school! Great educational program for me.”

At 6-2, coaches love the fact that Green is a true corner. What else makes Green a top-rated prospect?

“My speed and ball skills, really,” he said. “I’m very tough. I can be hurt and I will still play. I love getting dirty. I just want to ball out and play.”

Green plans on being a Criminal Justice major when he enrolls in college. Green also enjoys being outdoors, with fishing being one of his favorite hobbies. On film, Green’s extreme athleticism stands out, along with his tremendous size. Green’s ball skills are also a strength, snatching the ball away on offense and defense. Green is a very physical player in terms of coverage, often times lining up in press coverage. In the upcoming weeks, look for Green to possibly narrow his list down to a top four or five.