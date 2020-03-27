Clemson defensive end commit perfecting his craft, recruiting for the Tigers

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson picked up two highly rated defensive line recruits for the 2021 class in January with the commitments of Cade Denhoff and Korey Foreman. Building the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball have been a blueprint to Clemson’s success, and getting two of the top defensive ends in the country appears to have the Tigers still trending up. Since committing on a visit to Clemson, Denhoff has gone back to work in preparation for his senior year at Lakeland Christian School. The 6-4 235-pound defensive end from Lakeland (FL) is putting up impressive numbers in the weight room, perfecting his technique at his position, and occasionally talking to other key targets for Clemson’s ’21 class. TigerNet had the chance to catch up with Denhoff about his off-season and what he expects from the rest of Clemson’s recruiting class. Denhoff committed in January during his trip to Clemson for Junior Day. Before coming to Clemson, Denhoff already knew where he wanted to play college football. What made Clemson the place to be for Denhoff? “Culture,” Denhoff told TigerNet. “I knew I was going to commit that day but I wanted to wait until that weekend so I could commit with Coach Swinney. It was really special being able to commit and the whole staff knowing. It just felt really good.”

Denhoff prides himself on being a hard-working player, which is evident in his numbers in the weight room. Denhoff currently has a 3-rep max of 280 pounds on bench press, 3-rep max of 375 pounds on squat, and a 280-pound power clean. What exactly should Clemson expect when he steps on campus?

“I’m a speed guy,” Denhoff said. “They’re getting the hardest-working player on the field.”

Already a highly rated recruit, Denhoff is still determined to be the best player possible. Denhoff’s size and speed separate him from other players, but what areas, in particular, is he looking to improve?

“Hip flexibility,” he said. “And being able to change directions quickly.”

Denhoff planned on coming to Clemson for the spring game, but his next visit will come during Clemson’s camp or the All-In Cookout in July. Denhoff indicated that he plans on being an early enrollee and getting a jump start on preparing for college football. He is still keeping in touch with the coaching staff, mostly from his position coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They (Hall and Venables) usually just ask me how I’m doing and how the off-season is coming along,” he said. “I talk to them the most, every week.”

Clemson’s 2021 class is already off to a good start, and Denhoff indicated that the class will stay at the top. Denhoff has been in touch with Corey Collier, Tony Grimes and Troy Stellato, all who have been offered by Clemson. Denhoff also has a guy in mind who would like to see join himself and Korey Foreman on the defensive line.

“Number one class in the nation,” Denhoff said about the finish to Clemson’s ’21 class. “Definitely me, Foreman, and to add Payton Page to the mix at defensive tackle would be sick.”

Denhoff is ranked as the No. 88 player in the nation, No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 13 player in the state of Florida. Denhoff recorded 92 tackles as a junior, while also registering 11 sacks.