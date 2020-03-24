Clemson baseball commit weighing the option to play football for Tigers

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Will Taylor is already committed to Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball team, but the speedy outfielder is also looking at a possible chance of playing for Dabo Swinney’s football program. Taylor, the 5-11 175-pound athlete from Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork, committed to Clemson’s baseball team in July 2019. Since that time, the 2021 prospect has continued to visit and keep in touch with coaches about playing football at the next level, most recently visiting for Clemson’s Junior Day. TigerNet had the chance to catch up with Taylor about his recent Clemson visit and his thoughts on which sport he’ll play after high school. “I’m mainly talking to Coach (Tyler) Grisham about how I would contribute to the team if given the opportunity,” said Taylor. “They told me they would stay in touch over the next couple of months.” Taylor is a dynamic baseball player and a versatile player on the football field. Playing quarterback during his high school career, Taylor racked up 1,647 yards passing and 1,549 yards rushing to go along with 19 touchdowns for the 2019 football season at Ben Lippen School. What makes Taylor a big-play threat on the diamond and the football gridiron? “Steal any base at any time, and cover lots of ground in the outfield,” Taylor said about his baseball skills. “And my strength is speed and the ability to make defenders miss,” Taylor said in regards to football.

Taylor primarily hears from Clemson’s new wide receivers coach Grisham. What’s it been like talking with the new receivers coach and also being around Dabo Swinney on visits?

“He’s a cool guy,” Taylor said about Coach Grisham. “He was a great player and I know he is a great coach.”

What are his thoughts about head coach Dabo Swinney?

“He’s a great coach,” he said of Swinney. “Every time I’m around Coach Swinney, it’s always a joy to be around him!”

As a Clemson baseball commit, Taylor also had the opportunity to be recruited and get to know Clemson’s head baseball coach, Monte Lee. What was it like for Taylor to be recruited by Clemson baseball and Coach Lee?

“It was a cool process,” he said. “He (Monte Lee) got to see me play multiple times. I went to the Clemson baseball camp and had a great time.”

Taylor looks to have a busy summer ahead of him, likely playing summer baseball with the Diamond Devils and also attending football camps. Taylor plans on being at Clemson’s football camp, where he will run routes and work out as a wide receiver. Although playing both sports would be a major decision, Taylor has an idea of what will help him make the decision.

“If it came down to one sport, it would come down to whatever team I think I would have the most impact on,” Taylor said. “That would take some major decisions,” he said of playing both sports. “But that would be awesome to be able to do both. If given the opportunity to play football I would have to decide, but as of now it’s baseball. 100% committed to Clemson baseball.”