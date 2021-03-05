Cagle stars on mound, at the plate in Clemson opener win at Virginia

Clemson redshirt freshman Valerie Cagle did it all for the Tigers in the opening game of a four-game series in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clemson opened its third ACC series of the season with a 9-1 victory in five innings against the Virginia Cavaliers. The two teams will continue the series tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Cagle recorded her seventh complete game of the season and improved her record to 7-1 after tossing 5.0 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out four Cavaliers. At the plate, the utility pitcher/outfielder went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Alia Logoleo led the team at the plate on Friday afternoon, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs on the day. Clemson outhit Virginia 8-5 during the contest.

Clemson moves to 10-2 on the season and 4-2 in ACC play. The Tigers also move to 25-0 when scoring five or more runs under head coach John Rittman.

The Tigers pounced on the Cavaliers early, scoring two runs in the first inning to take an early lead in the opening game of the series. After freshman McKenzie Clark reached first after being hit by a pitch to open the game, she stole her 10th base of the season. Two batters later, Logoleo drove in her first run of the season on a single up the middle. Grace Mattimore, who returned to the lineup after an injury, doubled down the right field line, scoring Logoleo from second to register her first RBI of 2021. Clemson would take a 2-0 lead after the first half-inning of the game.

Clemson added to its lead in the top of the 3rd off of Cagle's fourth home run of the season. After Ansley Gilstrap singled up the middle, the right-handed utility pitcher sent a ball over the center field fence to increase the Tiger lead, 4-0.

Virginia got on the board in the fourth inning, using three hits to plate a single run and cut into the Clemson lead, 4-1. With runners on second and third and two outs, Cagle got the Cavalier batter to swing and miss for the third strike and inning-ending out.

The Tigers put up five runs in the fifth inning, as Logoleo hit her first home run of the season as well, a grand slam to right center field. Morgan Johnson, the next batter, was hit by a pitch and Kyah Keller sent her around the plates after she recorded her first double of the season. Clemson would take a 9-1 lead into the bottom half before run ruling the Cavaliers in five innings.

