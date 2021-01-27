CJ Spiller, mid-year enrollees headline upcoming Fort Hill Recruiting Wrap Up

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CJ Spiller’s first chance to meet with the public as Clemson’s new running backs coach will take place as part of next week’s Chick-fil-A Recruiting Wrap Up, which will be held virtually this year. Spiller, one of Clemson’s all-time greats, was named as the Tigers’ running backs coach a few weeks ago and will be one of the headliners of the recruiting wrap, held annually to benefit the Fort Hill Clemson Club. The event is held to not only provide a fitting end to the 2021 cycle, but the club's purpose is to also raise scholarship money for local high school students in Oconee and Pickens Counties as well as Pendleton High School. Jordan Sorrells, the Coordinator of Football Recruiting Communications, will host the event.

Lauren Frye, the Secretary of the Fort Hill Clemson Club, says that the event is also an opportunity for fans to meet the mid-year enrollees, players like 5-star running back Will Shipley, 4-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, 4-star wide receiver Beaux Collins, 4-star defensive tackle Payton Page, and 4-star running back Phil Mafah.

“We can’t gather in person this year, but we are excited to bring you this virtual event and get our first look at CJ Spiller in his new role and meet the mid-year enrollees online,” Frye said. “This is an event that Clemson football has been committed to every year and they partner with us every year. We are excited to bring you this virtual event this year.”

Here is what the Fort Hill Clemson Club has to say about the event:

“2020 has truly been an unbelievable year! While the Covid Pandemic certainly creates many challenges, the Fort Hill Clemson Club remains committed to raising funds to support academic scholarships for local high school students to attend Clemson University. Thanks to our members, sponsors, participants and football coaches & staff, Fort Hill Clemson Club has donated $143,700 for scholarships and created a scholarship endowment that now exceeds $450,000. Last year, the Recruiting Wrap Up raised a record $110,000.

"The Chick-fil-A Recruiting Wrap Up, sponsored by the Fort Hill Clemson Club, will be held on National Signing Day, February 3, 2021. This fun & exciting event, hosted by the Clemson football coaches, will celebrate Clemson University's newest football recruits with video highlights & commentary, and an online auction.

"Due to the Pandemic, this year's event will be completely virtual and begin at 6:00 P.M. This year we are accepting donations for scholarships for local students to attend Clemson. This year more than ever our local students need help! Instead of charging for tickets to the virtual event, you may choose your own donation on Eventbrite. Please register to receive your virtual ticket. It is important to request tickets so that you will receive any important updates that we may need to make. The 2021 Chick-fil-A Recruiting Wrap Up is brought to you by Chick-fil-A of Seneca and Chick-fil-A of Clemson.”

"Ryan Toole, who is in charge of the online auction, had this to say about the items up for bid.

"'Last year was a huge success and we hope this year will be as well. Because of it being an online auction, it was our first chance to take some of the unique gifts and opportunities to Tiger Fans nationwide,'" Toole said. "'And this year, with the Recruiting Wrap Up being free and virtual, everyone has the chance to experience this great event once again. Our auction items are an attempt to reflect this audience of Tiger Fans across the country.'

Some of the items we (Fort Hill Clemson Club) will be offering are:

"Masters Package - 2 tickets & lodging

Dinner with Brent Venables

Ladies Luncheon with Kathleen Swinney

Trevor Lawrence & Dabo Swinney Signed Replica National Championship Trophy

Deshaun Watson Signed Helmet

Romantic Getaway in California Wine Country

Dallas Cowboys VIP Experience - 2 lower level tickets, hotel lodging for 3 nights, a Player Meet & Greet!

Custom Labeled Wine by the Case - Work with an artist to create your own wine label! This is a great gift!

These are just a few of the great items we will have for Tiger Fans! More are possibly on the way!

"The auction will open up prior to the Recruiting Wrap but fans will be available to view everything beginning Monday!"

