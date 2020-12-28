Brent Venables defends Dabo Swinney: "Nobody on this earth that I have more respect for"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Brent Venables didn’t hesitate in rushing to Dabo Swinney’s defense Monday afternoon, saying that anyone surprised by the comments Swinney made about Ohio State’s schedule isn’t paying attention. Venables said Swinney will speak his mind, is comfortable in his own skin, and has made Venables a better coach, husband, and father. Swinney ranked Ohio State 11th in the most recent Coaches Poll and has drawn the ire of Buckeye fans and some in the national media for what they think is disrespect of the Ohio State football program. Venables was asked if Swinney’s comments will give the Buckeyes added motivation in Friday night’s Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m. ET/ESPN).

“Yeah, he's going to speak from, again, his heart. And he's going the stand on his beliefs. And he's certainly not going to be politically correct,” Venables said. “And I'll be honest, certainly I'm paying attention, but it doesn't really affect us at all. Again, this is just another great opportunity. And so whether or not he upset the apple cart or whatnot, Ohio State is going to be excited to play just because it's a great opportunity. You get in the playoffs, that's what it's all about, is making the most of your opportunity.

“And, certainly, this year everybody's worked hard. Everybody has had a lot of struggles. Everybody has made a lot of sacrifices. Whether or not you're able to play games or not, whether you start or not. There's been anxiety for everybody. There's been unsureness, a lack of security, a lot of unknowns, a lot of pain, a lot of hurt. You don't need any extra motivation in playing these games. You kidding me? It doesn't matter who you're playing. It's what you're playing for, and that's what our focus has been on here.”

Venables said Swinney has had an impact on everyone he has come into contact with.

“And he loves the sport, what it stands for, how it's changed lives, the generational change that you gain through your experience as both a player and a coach,” Venables said. “And he's somebody that's benefited greatly from coaches and the opportunity to play this game, and he's impacted and changed for the better so many lives.

“So there's nobody on this earth that I have more respect for. I know who he is and what he stands for. And I know how he's made me a better husband and a father and a Christian and a coach. And just very, very thankful for him. And that doesn't mean we have to agree with everything, he doesn't expect that, with everything that he thinks. But we certainly are there to support him in every way, and he's as real as it gets. I know he's a fierce leader, somebody that is an incredible man, husband, father, Christian, leader, coach. Know he cares deeply for his players and his program and the former players, and every one of the members of our families.”

In other words, Swinney knows who he is and is comfortable being that person, whether the cameras are on or off. He’s also the same person Venables met during the interview process after the 2011 season.

“I think he's always been comfortable in his skin since I've known him. He's the same exact guy. He's the guy that I thought he was when I saw him from afar,” Venables said. “He's just very genuine, real, authentic, raw, emotional, speaks from the heart, true to himself, true to his values.

“When you're in the spotlight, people are going to manipulate it any way they want. And he's not ever tried to claim to be a perfect person or have an opinion that everybody can agree with. When you're in the spotlight and people put a mic in front of you, you can choose to be somebody you're not or, again, just be true to yourself.”