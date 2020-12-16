Behind Enemy Lines: What's changed for Irish since Clemson-ND pt. 1

Notre Dame and Clemson last met just over five weeks ago, but a lot can change in five weeks. While Clemson enters the game healthier, Notre Dame has a couple of holes to fill - specifically on the offensive line and in the secondary. Frank Vitovitch is one of the co-owners of UHND.com, one of the oldest Notre Dame football websites on the internet, and he gives a quick rundown of all that’s changed with the Fighting Irish since the November 7th showdown in South Bend. Offensive Line banged up The most significant change for Notre Dame since these two teams met just over a month ago is along the offensive line. Starting center Jarrett Patterson was lost for the season a week after the last Notre Dame - Clemson showdown. Then backup center Zeke Correll missed the Syracuse game with a minor injury. Starting right guard Tommy Kraemer missed the North Carolina game following an emergency appendectomy. He returned to the lineup briefly for Notre Dame’s Senior Day but did not play for most of the game. When these two teams last met, the Notre Dame offensive line was one of the country’s highest-graded. The injuries have caused the Irish to reshuffle that line a couple of times now, though.

On Sunday, Brian Kelly said that Zeke Correll should be good to go for the game, but that it could come down to a game-time decision between Correll and Josh Lugg. Whoever ends up starting, both have had issues with snaps filling in for Patterson, which is something to watch out for.

Kelly also said on Sunday that Kraemer looks good and should be good to go. If he’s not, Lugg will likely fill in for him. He’s Notre Dame’s “super-sub” backup offensive lineman.

Notre Dame could have playmaker back

One player Notre Dame will have back who they were missing for the last meeting with Clemson is speedy wide receiver Braden Lenzy. He returned for Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina but hardly played. Notre Dame tried to force some plays to him in their finale against Syracuse with little success.

Lenzy was expected to be a significant contributor for the Irish offense in 2020, but his season has been marred by injury. He suffered a hamstring injury in camp that lingered into the season. He reaggravated that injury in the 4th quarter of a blowout win over Pitt and missed a few more games before coming back.

What Notre Dame can get from him in the ACCCG is unclear at this point since his regular season was effectively lost. Here’s how Notre Dame used him in the second half of 2019, though, and how Irish fans envisioned he’d be utilized this year:

Did Kelly and Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees force Lenzy the ball two weeks ago just to get it on film, so Clemson had to prepare for it, or do they have legit plans to work Lenzy back into the offense in the role planned for him? I’m not sure, but Notre Dame’s offense could use Lenzy’s speed as it’s been one of the missing elements in an otherwise potent offense.

Ian Book playing his best of the season

Book wasn’t playing his best before the last Notre Dame - Clemson game, but he’s been playing some of his best football since then. He isn’t putting up the gaudy passing numbers he did a year ago in Chip Long’s offense when he had 34 TDs to just 6 INTs, but he is making plays with his legs and playing efficiently.

Before the Clemson game, Book only threw for 275 yards once on the season. He’s had at least 275 yards every game since then. He only threw seven TDs in the first six games of the year before Clemson came to South Bend. He added an eighth against the Tigers. In the three games since, he threw seven more TDs and ran for another three.

Book isn’t likely to be a Heisman finalist, but he is playing some of the best football of his career right now.

Corner a bit in flux

Notre Dame has had issues at corner over the last month of the season. Tariq Bracy looked entrenched as a starter heading into the season and even started the year very strong. However, he’s struggled over the last month and was replaced by true freshman Clarence Lewis a couple of weeks ago.

Syracuse wisely attacked the true frosh who has held up reasonably well for a kid who was a three-star recruit last year. The Orange hit him with simple out-route after simple out-route because he played with such a large cushion.

Notre Dame was content with Lewis giving up the short completions as long as nothing went over the top. Against Syracuse it worked fine since Rex Culpepper didn’t turn in a perfect performance. Trevor Lawrence is going to be a whole other challenge for him, though.

It will be very interesting to see what Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea will do with Lewis against the Tigers. Notre Dame’s pass rush was dormant for most of the last game until the second overtime. If it takes that long to get going again this time around, I expect Lawrence to test the true freshman.

Clark Lea’s eventual departure a potential distraction

On the coaching staff side of things, Clark Lea was named head coach at his alma mater, Vanderbilt, earlier this week. Vandy was reportedly interested in an offensive minded coach, but Lea’s profile has been on the rise, and it was only a matter of time until he was given his first head coaching opportunity.

Before news broke that he was taking the Vandy job, he reportedly told his players that his sole focus right now is the next three weeks. He will be finishing the season with Notre Dame and taking over in Nashville whenever Notre Dame’s season ends.

Even with Lea reportedly committed to ending the season with Notre Dame, this could serve as a potential distraction - especially since it’s creating some extra, last-minute work on the recruiting trail with National Signing Day on Wednesday.