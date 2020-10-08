Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Miami Hurricanes writer

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Clemson and Miami tangle in a crucial early-season matchup Saturday night on ABC, a battle between the top-ranked Tigers and No. 7 Miami. The Hurricanes come to town with a bevy of playmakers and plenty of confidence.

TigerNet reached out to a writer who covers the Hurricanes and asked him to answer a few questions about the matchup. David Wilson covers the Hurricanes and Miami recruiting for the Miami Herald and can be followed on Twitter at @DBWilson2.

Q: It's obvious that D'Eriq King is a difference-maker, what about his game sets him apart from other quarterbacks Miami has had in recent years?

Wilson: “There's all the obvious on-field stuff. He's as good a passer as Miami has had since at least Brad Kaaya and maybe as good a runner as the Hurricanes have ever had. He has had a 300-yard passing and Miami has had a 300-yard running game, and the threat of King as a runner clearly opens things up for the Hurricanes' good group of running backs. He's an ideal fit for this offense in a way I don't think even the most optimistic Miami fans could have envisioned.

“I actually think his maturity is most important, though. The Hurricanes had preseason quarterback competitions every year since Kaaya left and it just prevents the quarterback from being an unquestioned leader in a way King is. His teammates know what they're going to get from him every night, which is so much different than N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams, who certainly both had impressive highs, but just as many ugly lows.”

Miami is very athletic along the defensive line. Do you think they will have success getting pressure on Trevor Lawrence with those four or will they need to get creative?

“I think they'll get creative, but that's sort of just what they do. Linebacker Zach McCloud is tied for the team lead in sacks and safety Bubba Bolden has three tackles for loss. They've proven so far to be a pretty good blitzing team. The defensive line is still the crux of the pass rush, though, and Miami has gotten back to having those athletic interior pass rushers, which is something it didn't really have last year when Nesta Jade Silvera and Jared Harrison-Hunte were still pretty inexperienced.”

Everyone says that college football is better when Miami is good. Do you feel like the Canes have finally turned the corner or is that still up for debate?

“It's definitely still up for debate and a good performance this week would obviously go a long way toward ending the debate. Even so, there has to be a little bit of a concern this could be a one-year outlier to some degree. Miami starts seven transfers and all seven could theoretically head to the NFL after this season. Coach Manny Diaz has proven he can get it done in the transfer portal and next year will be a good test of how well he has fared on the recruiting trail.”

Miami's running game has been very successful this season. Who will have more success Saturday night - King or Cam'ron Harris?

“I'm going to say King just because it feels like offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee might be playing possum with him as a runner a little bit. You could probably count on one hand the amount of times King has kept the ball on a read option. Considering all three wins have been pretty convincing without drawing up too many designed runs for King, it's possible Lashlee has been hanging on to some stuff for Saturday.”

How much has Miami's offensive line improved since last year and where have you seen the most improvement?

“Offensive lineman Jarrid Williams is the easiest difference to pinpoint. He was King's right tackle with the Houston Cougars last year and followed him to Miami, and immediately took over as the Hurricanes' right tackle, which let offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr. to kick inside to a more natural position at right guard. Williams is probably their most talented offensive lineman, Scaife was the offensive MVP and offensive lineman Corey Gaynor has a shot to be an NFL center, so the right side of the line is actually pretty talented now and the two sophomores starting on the left side got thrown in the fire last year, which seems to have helped. It also helps Miami's not running a pro-style offense anymore and King's mobility covers up mistakes.”