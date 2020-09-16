Baseball commit has football decision to make after call with Dabo Swinney

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class is drawing close to an end, with 15 players already committed to the fifth-ranked class in the nation. Clemson is still on the prowl for the top-talent in the country, and the latest offer has been sent out to a two-sport standout who happens to be a Clemson baseball commit.

Will Taylor became the first in-state prospect to receive a Clemson football offer for the ’21 class, receiving it from the Tigers on Tuesday. The 5’11, 175-pound athlete from Dutch Fork (SC) has been committed to play outfield for Monte Lee and the Tiger baseball program since July 2019, and the Clemson football offer has given Taylor something else to think about.

Taylor has been recruited by the Tiger football program as a wide receiver, hearing frequently from receivers coach Tyler Grisham. Taylor has also been in contact with head coach Dabo Swinney, with an offer being extended to Taylor from the head coach.

“I got the call from coach Swinney. It was an unbelievable moment,” Taylor told TigerNet. “He told me he wanted me to be a part of the team and offered me a scholarship. He wants me to contribute to the program and possibly play both sports.”

With a football offer now in play for Taylor, a decision could be coming soon on whether to play both sports or focus on only one.

“It’s a great opportunity to play both at the top program in the country,” Taylor said. “I’ve talked to coaches on both sides about it. Playing both sports has always been my dream. I’ll talk with my family and coaches and make the decision soon. Whatever I feel like is best, that’s what I will do.”

Taylor shines at the plate and in the outfield on the diamond and plays quarterback and wide receiver on the football field. Clemson likes what they see from Taylor as a slot receiver, and Taylor believes that Grisham can take his game on the football field to the next level.

“Shifty and quick,” Taylor said of what Grisham likes about his play on the football field. “He thinks I will fit in at slot receiver. He has the experience playing in college and in the NFL. He seems like a very genuine guy. The whole coaching staff is full of great people.”

Taylor plans on talking with the baseball and football staff soon about the possibility of playing both sports, with a decision soon to follow. Taylor said that he likes to watch and model his game after former Stanford player Christian McCaffrey and former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow. Taylor will kick off his senior season of high school football for Dutch Fork this Friday in a scrimmage, with his first regular season game scheduled for September 25th.