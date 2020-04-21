5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the nation’s top players has decommitted from Clemson. Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman out of Corona (CA) Centennial told TigerNet Tuesday afternoon. “Unfortunately, yes, I did decommit,” Foreman told us. Foreman is a 6-5, 275-pounder out of Corona (CA) Centennial that is considered by many to be the top player in the country for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Foreman committed to Clemson in January while on a visit during elite Junior Day, choosing to shut down his recruitment after just his second visit to campus. Foreman told TigerNet Sunday that the only issue he has with Clemson or the coaches comes down to official visits. “I feel like I’ve earned them,” Foreman said. High school seniors are allowed to take five official visits, and recruits can use an official visit to a single school only once. What makes a visit official? Any visit to a college campus in which any part is financed by the school is considered an official visit. However, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a policy in place in which he doesn’t want Tiger commits to take official visits to other schools. However, Swinney has said his policy is more about roster management than limiting a player’s choices.

“In my opinion, in today's recruiting it would be impossible to manage a roster if you allowed all of your committed guys to go take all of these visits because they're not committed,” Swinney said. “They're just trying to reserve a spot and then go on all of these trips and then they decide what they want to do later. They might stay with you and they might not, and then it's too late in January to recruit people. It's really difficult. It's managing your roster, but the biggest issue is when we recruit we have a number. If we're going to take one player at this particular position and then we get a commitment, well guess what, we can't recruit anybody else because if you're going out and recruiting other people you don't have a scholarship for them so they're not listening to you. You have to call people and tell them good luck.”

When asked the reason for decommitting, Foreman said, “Basically, the same things I already told you guys. I’ve talked to the coaches, and they have explained how they feel about it (visits). They let me know what would happen if I did take a visit.”

Foreman called Swinney with the news earlier.

"I FaceTimed with Coach Swinney, and I broke it down to him - everything that I was feeling. He was 100-percent supportive of me,” Foreman said.

We asked Foreman if the Tigers will still be in the picture.

“Yes, of course. I always say that,” Foreman said. “But they told me that they have to start looking for a replacement, and if that replacement commits, then my offer is no longer available.”

Foreman told TigerNet Sunday the reasons that he committed to Clemson in the first place.

“The relationships I have with the coaches there,” Foreman said. “Everything is real there, and I knew when I got there that it was a great place. I loved talking to the coaches, and they have a record of putting guys in the league. So I have some things to think about, but really, my focus is on my high school season.”

Foreman is the first commit to back off of a pledge since Shaq Smith in 2015, and if he doesn't sign with the Tigers would be the first one to decommit and not attend school in Clemson since 2014 (Juwuan Briscoe).