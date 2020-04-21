5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
by - Senior Writer - Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:37 PM
Foreman poses with the coaches and his family in January.
Foreman poses with the coaches and his family in January.

One of the nation’s top players has decommitted from Clemson.

Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman out of Corona (CA) Centennial told TigerNet Tuesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, yes, I did decommit,” Foreman told us.

Foreman is a 6-5, 275-pounder out of Corona (CA) Centennial that is considered by many to be the top player in the country for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Foreman committed to Clemson in January while on a visit during elite Junior Day, choosing to shut down his recruitment after just his second visit to campus.

Foreman told TigerNet Sunday that the only issue he has with Clemson or the coaches comes down to official visits.

“I feel like I’ve earned them,” Foreman said.

High school seniors are allowed to take five official visits, and recruits can use an official visit to a single school only once. What makes a visit official? Any visit to a college campus in which any part is financed by the school is considered an official visit.

However, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a policy in place in which he doesn’t want Tiger commits to take official visits to other schools. However, Swinney has said his policy is more about roster management than limiting a player’s choices.

“In my opinion, in today's recruiting it would be impossible to manage a roster if you allowed all of your committed guys to go take all of these visits because they're not committed,” Swinney said. “They're just trying to reserve a spot and then go on all of these trips and then they decide what they want to do later. They might stay with you and they might not, and then it's too late in January to recruit people. It's really difficult. It's managing your roster, but the biggest issue is when we recruit we have a number. If we're going to take one player at this particular position and then we get a commitment, well guess what, we can't recruit anybody else because if you're going out and recruiting other people you don't have a scholarship for them so they're not listening to you. You have to call people and tell them good luck.”

When asked the reason for decommitting, Foreman said, “Basically, the same things I already told you guys. I’ve talked to the coaches, and they have explained how they feel about it (visits). They let me know what would happen if I did take a visit.”

Foreman called Swinney with the news earlier.

"I FaceTimed with Coach Swinney, and I broke it down to him - everything that I was feeling. He was 100-percent supportive of me,” Foreman said.

We asked Foreman if the Tigers will still be in the picture.

“Yes, of course. I always say that,” Foreman said. “But they told me that they have to start looking for a replacement, and if that replacement commits, then my offer is no longer available.”

Foreman told TigerNet Sunday the reasons that he committed to Clemson in the first place.

“The relationships I have with the coaches there,” Foreman said. “Everything is real there, and I knew when I got there that it was a great place. I loved talking to the coaches, and they have a record of putting guys in the league. So I have some things to think about, but really, my focus is on my high school season.”

Foreman is the first commit to back off of a pledge since Shaq Smith in 2015, and if he doesn't sign with the Tigers would be the first one to decommit and not attend school in Clemson since 2014 (Juwuan Briscoe).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
4-star DE announces Clemson offer
4-star DE announces Clemson offer
Report: Clemson football projects halted to offset revenue reductions
Report: Clemson football projects halted to offset revenue reductions
LOOK: DeAndre Hopkins on cover of Sports Illustrated
LOOK: DeAndre Hopkins on cover of Sports Illustrated
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 77 Recruits (61 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 55) Author
spacer TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 TigerNet News
spacer Hard Commits...
 deadsolidperfect®
spacer Re: Hard Commits...
 kctigs81
spacer All of this was known in January when he committed.
 deadsolidperfect®
spacer Re: All of this was known in January when he committed.
 74TIGER
spacer Re: All of this was known in January when he committed.
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer And then there was Robert Nkemdiche...
 Kegman
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 BigPurdy
spacer yep, stay true to your own rules***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 Judge Keller®
spacer All of this sound familiar?
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: All of this sound familiar?
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Are you talking about the guy that ended up at Ole Miss?***
 stretch
spacer Re: Are you talking about the guy that ended up at Ole Miss?***
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: All of this sound familiar?
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Most certainly. But you can't fix stupid.
 BengalBilly
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 twentytwofifteen
spacer Let me worry about it for a minute
 T3Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 ClemsonFC
spacer Saw this coming, but we're not out of the picture yet
 homeslice1479®
spacer Re: Saw this coming, but we're not out of the picture yet
 ClemTig®
spacer Re: Saw this coming, but we're not out of the picture yet
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: Saw this coming, but we're not out of the picture yet
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer disagree
 sbrooks®
spacer Re: Saw this coming, but we're not out of the picture yet
 u2mfl
spacer Re: Saw this coming, but we're not out of the picture yet
 u2mfl
spacer Re: Saw this coming, but we're not out of the picture yet
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Meh. Okay, I get where he’s coming from.
 Row86®
spacer Re: Meh. Okay, I get where he’s coming from.
 speedracer®
spacer Obviously I don’t want a kid as talented as Foreman to decommit, but
 Swarley
spacer There are highly touted 4 Star DE’s who will commit in a few days
 svaughan
spacer Re: There are highly touted 4 Star DE’s who will commit in a few days
 Dantzlerfan01
spacer Re: There are highly touted 4 Star DE’s who will commit in a few days
 irmotig®
spacer Re: There are highly touted 4 Star DE’s who will commit in a few days
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Obviously I don’t want a kid as talented as Foreman to decommit, but
 BigPurdy
spacer It's really pretty simple...
 BigCUFan®
spacer And the coaches made that clear when he "commited"!***
 CootTamer
spacer I'm assuming we'd find room for him if other DE's commit
 Mighty Zep®
spacer Re: I'm assuming we'd find room for him if other DE's commit
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer If I was a recruit, I wouldn't bet on that.
 BigCUFan®
spacer Dabo does not oversign. He has made that very clear.
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 MoCity
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 NarfleTheGarthok®
spacer You've earned it***
 T3Tiger
spacer will kick a-- with him or without him***
 1portroyalty®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 Valley Boy
spacer Best of luck Korey! Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!***
 ryanadidas
spacer Bout The Worst Thing You Can Do To a Culture Program
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 ISpeakTheTruth
spacer This obsession with "earned visits"..?
 Starman57®
spacer Re: This obsession with "earned visits"..?
 classy paws
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star defensive end decommits from Clemson, states reason for his decision
 Noodle
spacer So Mr. Foreman, is it more important that you "earned"
 CootTamer
Read all 55 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week