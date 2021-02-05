4-star defensive end target says Clemson "keeps it real"

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Jihaad Campbell released a top-12 list in November, including Clemson in his initial list of top schools. Looking to trim that list soon, Clemson appears to be positioning themselves to remain a factor for the 4-star. Campbell, the 6-4, 220-pound defensive end/linebacker, recently transferred to IMG Academy, making the move from New Jersey to Florida. Campbell is currently listed as a 4-star in the 247Sports Composite rankings, listed as the No. 320 player overall in the 2022 class rankings. Campbell’s top-12 list included Clemson, Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Campbell has continued to add offers, with the list growing to nearly 30 schools, and Clemson has remained a constant during his recruiting process. “I would say they keep it real with you,” Campbell told TigerNet of his Clemson recruitment. “If you decide to go with other plans and not go to Clemson, it’s okay with them. But if you stick with them and go there, they are going to make sure they get the best out of you.”

Campbell’s Clemson recruitment has been led by defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, with the entire Clemson defensive staff taking the time to communicate with Campbell at times. Campbell has also taken virtual tours with Clemson, coming away impressed with what he has seen so far.

“I talk to coach Bates, coach (Brent) Venables, coach (Lemanski) Hall, mostly the entire defensive staff,” he said. “Coach Venables is a good coach. He has a sharp mind and knows exactly what he’s doing on the field. I’ve done virtual tours with them, just showing me the academic side, the football field, and the practice facilities. It was amazing.”

Campbell plans on cutting down his list of top schools soon, and Clemson looks to be in a good spot moving forward. Which schools are standing out to Campbell? And what is he looking for in a school?

“Clemson, for sure,” Campbell said of schools that are standing out to him. “I want to check out Clemson, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, and a few others. I’ve been to Maryland, Rutgers, Temple, and some of the schools around home. And I went to the Clemson-Boston College game last year. I’m looking for a great overall program and a great academic program for after football. Just the culture, everything around the program, and the overall environment. And my relationship with the coaches is big. The most important thing is me coming in and balling out as a freshman.”

Clemson is known for playing freshmen, and Campbell has taken notice of the way Clemson allows the young players to gain experience.

“Seeing their defense this year, it gave me a really good understanding of how Clemson plays people early,” Campbell said. “They get the freshmen in the game and trust the players to make plays. I feel like I could come in and be one of those guys.”

Campbell’s versatility has caught the attention of coaches across the country, with his size and speed allowing him to play multiple positions on defense. With his recent transfer to IMG, Campbell will have the chance to show off his versatility and better prepare for his future in college football.

“It’s been good, and it’s been an adjustment for me coming from New Jersey,” he said of his move to IMG. “The goal is to win another championship, polish my game, and work on my craft. It’s definitely going to help me to develop and understand different coverages and different schemes.”