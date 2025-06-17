Clemson women's soccer announces 2025 schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women's soccer program has officially released the 2025 fall schedule, as announced by the staff on Tuesday. The schedule features nine home matches set to be played at Historic Riggs Field. The Tigers will participate in two preseason scrimmages, the first one set for Monday, August 4 against Alabama at 11 a.m. ET at Riggs Field. Clemson will kick-off the 2025 season on the road in Columbus, Ohio as they are slated to take on Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 14. The Tigers will open up their home schedule on Thursday, August 28 as they are set to host in-state rival South Carolina for the first home match of the season. The match will also count for the Palmetto Series presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Clemson will open up home-conference-play on Thursday, September 11 at Riggs Field, hosting Stanford at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers will face a conference opponent earlier in the season as they take on Virginia Tech on the road on Thursday, August 21. The Tigers will wrap up the 2025 regular season on the road as their final match is against Duke on Thursday, October 30. The final home match of the regular season is set for Thursday, October 16 over Wake Forest.