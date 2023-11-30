Clemson takes on Florida State in battle of No. 1 seeds at College Cup

CLEMSON, S.C. – The regional top seed Clemson Tigers are set to take on regional top seed Florida State in the NCAA Semifinals as the Tigers prepare to make their first Women's College Cup appearance in program history. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. Friday and the match will be shown on ESPNU. The Tigers are continuing their historic postseason run having defeated Radford, Columbia, Georgia and Penn State to secure a spot in the Final Four. This will mark the third time these two teams have met this season as the last time the Tigers played the Seminoles was in the ACC Championship Match in Cary. Clemson will look to earn a victory over Florida State and secure a place in their first-ever National Championship match. Following a win over Florida State, the Tigers would become the first women's program at Clemson to appear in a National Championship. ACC.com preview CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In a rematch of the title tilt of the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship, top seeds Florida State and Clemson will meet in the NCAA Women’s College Cup semifinals on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the winner advancing to the championship match on Monday. All three matches of this College Cup will be televised on ESPNU, beginning Friday when the Seminoles and Tiges link up for the third time this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. In the second semifinal, future ACC member and second-seeded Stanford faces top-seeded BYU at 8:30 p.m. The National Championship match is scheduled for Monday, December 4, at 6 p.m. With the ACC guaranteed a spot in the National Championship match, the league will continue its streak of having sent at least one team to the title match every season since 2018. Florida State has appeared in the College Cup final in two of the last three seasons. The Seminoles are seeking their fourth national championship and second in the last three years. FSU has yet to allow a goal during its 2023 NCAA Tournament campaign, becoming the first team since North Carolina in 2020 to not allow a goal on its way to the College Cup. Since defeating Clemson in the ACC final, 2-1, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 14-0 over their last four matches. Goalkeeper Cristina Roque is tied for second among active Division I goalkeepers with 39 career shutouts. Clemson makes its first-ever appearance in the College Cup, becoming the 10th different team from current membership to advance to the Final Four. Goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz, who has played the most minutes of all Division I goalkeepers, has made eight saves during the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament run, not including a key stop in Clemson’s 5-3 shootout win over Georgia in the third round. This will be the third matchup between Florida State and Clemson this season, with the Seminoles winning the previous two meetings. During the regular season, the teams played a six-goal thriller with the Noles capturing a 4-2 win inside Historic Riggs Field on September 15. The teams met again in the conference title match on November 5, with ACC Player of the Year Onyi Echegini scoring both of FSU’s goals in a 2-1 win, as FSU claimed its fourth consecutive championship.