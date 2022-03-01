Washington named first-team All-ACC, first Tiger since 2004

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – Delicia Washington has been named First Team All-ACC by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel, it was announced today by the league office. Washington was named second-team All-ACC by the league’s head coaches.

Washington is Clemson’s first First Team All-ACC honoree since Lakeia Stokes (2004) and first two-time All-League selection since Lele Hardy (2009, 2010). Washington led the Tigers in scoring for the second-straight season (16.6 ppg) and led the Tigers in rebounding in the regular season (6.4 rpg).

In ACC play, Washington finished second in the league in scoring (18.8 ppg) and second on the team in rebounding (5.6 rpg). In February, Washington turned in the only 40-point performance by a Tiger not named Barbara Kennedy in a game against Georgia Tech. She also finished with seven 20+ point performances in league play.

The Tigers have now had an ACC postseason honoree in every season under Amanda Butler.

Clemson is back in action on Wednesday, taking on Syracuse in the 12/13 game in the first round of the 2022 ACC Tournament in Greensboro.