Virginia Tech downs Clemson in ACC tournament

CU Athletic Communications by

Greensboro, N.C. – No. 21 Virginia Tech shot nearly 80% from the floor in the first half and downed Clemson, 82-60, on Thursday inside the Greensboro Coliseum. The win moves the Hokies into the ACC Quarterfinals, while the loss ends Clemson’s season at 10-21.

Delicia Washington finished her final game in a Clemson uniform with 19 points, while Amari Robinson and Kionna Gaines each added 11.

Virginia Tech came out on fire in the first quarter, hitting their first six shots from the floor, including three threes, as well as their first three free throws. The Tigers held tough, however, thanks in large part to nine free throws. The Hokies used a late spurt, however, to take a 10-point lead at the end of the first.

The Hokies continued their offensive outburst, making four of their first five shots in the quarter, prompting a Clemson timeout with Virginia Tech leading 37-19. The Tigers had no answer for Tech’s hot shooting, as the Hokies took a 53-30 lead into halftime.

Virginia Tech opened a 30-point advantage in the third, before Clemson made six of eight shots, including Skylar Blackstock’s first basket of the year, to cut the lead to 18, but the Hokies took a 69-50 lead into the fourth quarter.

The teams traded punches in the fourth, with Virginia Tech taking the 82-60 victory.