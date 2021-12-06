Robinson & Inyang power Tigers past Blue Hose

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. - Clemson's Amari Robinson and Eno Inyang combined for 29 points and 17 rebounds as they led the Tigers to a 48-42 win at home over the Presbyterian College Blue Hose on Sunday afternoon inside Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson improves to 5-3 with the win while the Blue Hose falls to 4-4 on the year.

Robinson recorded her first double-double with a season-high 17 points and 12 rebounds. The 12 rebounds by Robinson tied a career high while Inyang finished with 12 points, five rebounds and added three steals in the win for the Tigers.

The Tigers got off to a slow start and scored 22 points in the first half. Robinson led the way for Clemson scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds in the first quarter. The Tigers forced 13 turnovers and scored 10 points off those turnovers in the first half.

Clemson's defense held the Blue Hose without a field goal the final 6:20 of the second quarter to take a 22-15 lead into the half.

After the break, the Blue Hose opened the second half on a 6-0 run to cut the Tigers' lead down to one point. Clemson responded with a 14-2 run of its own over 3:44 and held a 38-29 advantage at the end of the third frame.

Presbyterian opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 39-38. With 4:41 to play in the final frame, the Tigers applied the pressure and turned up the defense. Clemson's defense held the Blue Hose scoreless the final 3:43, and a late 6-0 run led by Robinson secured the win for the Tigers.

Jade Compton and Myah Willis led the Blue Hose on the day. Compton finished with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds, and Willis added eight points and 10 rebounds as they shot 32 percent from the floor, making 20-of-79 shots taken.

The Tigers will hit the road to open ACC play on Saturday, Dec. 11, when they travel to Syracuse, N.Y., to face the Orange in a game that can be seen live on the ACCN and scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.