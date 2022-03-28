|
Clemson guard transfers to Michigan State
Former Clemson guard Gabby Elliott announced that she will be transferring to Michigan State next season.
"Although I have decided to further my academic and athletic career elsewhere, I want to thank Clemson University," she posted on Twitter. "To the Clemson staff - Thank you for the unforgettable life lessons and experiences. I truly appreciate the care and support you shared and taught me over the years. To my family and friends - I appreciate the unconditional love and support you guys have given me. For that I can never repay you but want you to know you are truly appreciated and loved."
The sophomore guard was an ACC All-Freshman selection in 2020-2021 before entering the portal this season.
Overall, she averaged 12.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Elliott was a former Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year winner in high school.
I’M BACK?? pic.twitter.com/g4SNLBiSAP— Gabby (@gabbyy5_) March 25, 2022