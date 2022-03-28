Clemson guard transfers to Michigan State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 28, Mon 09:39
Former Clemson guard Gabby Elliott announced that she will be transferring to Michigan State next season.

"Although I have decided to further my academic and athletic career elsewhere, I want to thank Clemson University," she posted on Twitter. "To the Clemson staff - Thank you for the unforgettable life lessons and experiences. I truly appreciate the care and support you shared and taught me over the years. To my family and friends - I appreciate the unconditional love and support you guys have given me. For that I can never repay you but want you to know you are truly appreciated and loved."

The sophomore guard was an ACC All-Freshman selection in 2020-2021 before entering the portal this season.

Overall, she averaged 12.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Elliott was a former Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year winner in high school.

