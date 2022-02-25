#14 Notre Dame downs Clemson

CU Athletic Communications by

Notre Dame, Ind. – Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson combined for 43 points, as #14 Notre Dame downed Clemson 77-56 on Thursday night in Notre Dame. The win moves the Fighting Irish to 21-6 (12-4 ACC) on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 9-19 (3-14 ACC).

For the Tigers, Amari Robinson, Daisha Bradford, and Delicia Washington each scored in double figures. Robinson finished 8-10 from the floor with 18 points, while Bradford added 16. Hannah Hank pulled down 10 rebounds and the Tigers held the Irish to 6-21 shooting from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame used a 15-0 run over the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second to take a lead it would never relinquish. The Irish led by as many as 20 in the second quarter, before Clemson used back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 15, but Notre Dame took an 18-point lead into halftime.

Clemson jumped out on a quick 6-0 run to start the third quarter to cut the lead to 12, before the teams traded baskets and Clemson cut the lead to 11. Notre Dame outscored the Tigers 11-6 to end the third, however, to take a 16-point lead into the game’s final 10:00.

Notre Dame opened up a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter behind a 6-0 run that prompted a Tiger timeout. Clemson wouldn’t come any closer, falling 77-56.

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, closing out the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. tipoff at Miami.